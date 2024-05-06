Some students of Shallara Secondary School in Maiduguri did very well in their 2024 JAMB UTME

A secondary school in Maiduguri, Borno state, has released the JAMB UTME scores of some of its students.

Shallara Secondary School, Maiduguri, shared the UTME scores of 10 of its students who took the examination in 2024.

The school has candidates who did well in JAMB.

Source: Twitter

The school's results show that the 10 students performed well. Some scored above 300, while others went above 200.

Out of the 10 students, three scored above 300 marks, while the remaining seven scored above 200.

According to the result shared on X by Yadomah Bukar Mandara, the highest-scoring candidate from the school is Aisha Babagana, who scored 353 marks.

Aish is followed by Esther Ishaya Tema, who scored 322 marks. Another student, Maira Lamba Alkali, scored 301 in UTME.

The post is captioned:

"Shallara Secondary School Maiduguri JAMB results. Top 10 blazing the trail. Aisha Babagana with 353, I heard about this girl and how she’s always reading her books whereever she goes even if she’s visiting friends. Deserved! Kudos to all of them."

Many people who saw the results said they were proud of the students.

See the post below:

Reactions as Maiduguri school shares JAMB UTME results

@WJabani said:

"I once had an opportunity to speak in the school on career mentorship. The kids in that school were amazing. They are some set of smart and intelligent kids we have there."

@emyokoroafor said:

"Congratulations to Nigeria."

@aleebakari said:

"Congratulations to them."

Another school shares JAMB result of its students

Meanwhile, a secondary school in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has released some of the best JAMB UTME results recorded by its students.

The school shared the UTME results of 10 students, indicating that they scored between 311 and 355.

The best performer among the students is David, who scored 355 marks, followed by a female student with 346.

