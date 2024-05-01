The Unified Tertiary Matriculation Board (UTME) score of a boy who left school two years ago has surfaced on social media

A man who shared the UTME result said it is so special to him because the boy did not see the need to take the exam due to lack of money

He expressed delight in the boy's performance and promised to ensure he gets enrolled in a tertiary institution

The CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, has shared the UTME result of a boy who joined his JAMB preparatory program in the village.

While sharing the result on X, an excited Alex gave an interesting background about the boy named Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi.

Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi dropped out of school

According to Alex, Kosisochukwu dropped out of school two years ago and did not want to take the JAMB exam because he lacked the money for it.

Alex added that the boy went into plumbing and totally abandoned formal education. Despite his academic setbacks in the past, Kosisochukwu had an aggregate of 288.

He scored 53 in English, 83 in physics, 74 in biology, and 78 in chemistry, putting him among the 4.2 % of candidates who scored 250 and above in the exam.

People celebrate Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi

@SEgbeahie38044 said:

"English dey always do men dirty .

"Congratulations to him."

@ChidiNdumnego said:

"Kasiemobi.

"I love that name. God will take him to a greater plane where he will stand and declare that God has indeed comforted him."

@Famzy_activity said:

"My man Alex, Thanks for all you do , in addition to we need to make plumbing a formal education because it requires the basic knowledge of fluid dynamics , ability to draw and read mechanical piping schematics."

@AgboChikamso said:

"Congratulations to him. I noticed a trend in most of the results that I have seen, English language always have the lowest score."

@Uwkuhc said:

"Please also encourage him nor to abandon the plumbing skills he has learnt, that skill will make him survive Nigeria."

@ayomidelacruise said:

"We're proud of him."

@Guideblogg said:

"Funniest thing is, na this kind ppl dey thrive more cos he now has a handiwork and will have education."

