A village boy's impressive score in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has surfaced online

In a breakdown sent to Legit.ng, the boy scored 93 in mathematics and English and had 85 in chemistry

The 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam had mass failure, a development that worried education stakeholders and parents

A boy from a village in Ogun state scored very high in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Facebook user Shola Tayo shared the boy's UTME result with Legit.ng as he sought to have his academic feat celebrated.

Yekini Faruq Gbolahan scored 333 in the UTME. The image of a village boy used here is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Eric Lafforgue, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Getty Images

According to Shola, the science student named Yekini Faruq Gbolahan scored 333 on aggregate. He had 93 in mathematics and physics, 62 in English and 85 in chemistry.

Shola's message to Legit.ng read:

"A young boy from a village in Mowe Ofada area of Ogun State wrote 2024 Jamb examination and got the following scores

"Dear Yekini Faruq Gbolahan, Reg Number: 202440352554DF. Your 2024 UTME Result: ENG: 62, MAT: 93, PHY: 93, CHE: 85, Aggregate: 333."

JAMB said only 0.5% of candidates scored 300 and above in the exam.

Boy who repeated class smashes UTME

In another JAMB exam story, a boy who was not doing well in school had scored very high in the UTME.

The boy worried his people because he was not performing well in school and had a learning disorder.

@HUNeeyB explained that her relative's situation was so severe that he always came in the last three positions in class each term and repeated JSS2. This made @HUNeeyB's aunt pray to God about the boy's situation, and things changed.

Village boy clears UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a village boy who abandoned school had scored high in the UTME.

While sharing the result on X, an excited Alex gave an interesting background about the boy named Aneke Kosisochukwu Kasiemobi.

According to Alex, Kosisochukwu dropped out of school two years ago and did not want to take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exam because he lacked the money. Alex added that the boy went into plumbing and totally abandoned formal education.

Source: Legit.ng