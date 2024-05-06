A secondary school in Kaduna state has shared some of the results obtained by its students in the 2024 JAMB UTME

The school, Dialogue Academy Kaduna, shared the results of eight students who scored above 300 marks in UTME

One of the JAMB candidates, Zainab Oladigbolu Asake scored 362 marks to emerge as the leading performer

Eight students of Dialogue Academy, Kaduna State, did well in their 2024 JAMB UTME.

The results of the students seen on X show that 8 of them scored above 300 marks in UTME.

The 8 JAMB candidates scored 300 and above. Photo credit: X/Nasir Muhammad Dagaci and JAMB.

The results indicate that the highest-scoring candidate from the school is Zainab Oladigbolu Asake, who scored 362 marks.

Asake is closely followed by Abdulqadir Belgore Mustapha, who scored 341 in UTME aggregates.

Also, Hauwa Usman Tahir scored 339, while Fatima Isyaka Bukar scored 314 marks in UTME.

Another impressive UTME result is that of Khadija Idris, who scored 314 marks, followed by Sarah Mahmud Shinkafi, who scored 303 marks.

Asiya Salisu Rabeh obtained 305 over 400, while Nawaar Dikko Shehu scored 301 marks.

Kaduna school celebrates top JAMB scorers

The JAMB UTME performance of the students impressed many people on X where it was posted by Nasir Muhammad Dagaci.

The post was captioned:

"The Dialogue Academy students have done themselves and their school proud with their impressive JAMB scores. To those of you who didn't score as high, don't be discouraged. Remember, your true potential lies not just in exam results but in your character, passion, and dedication! Embrace this setback as a learning opportunity and use it as motivation to work even harder. The path to success is often a winding one, but with perseverance, you will reach your destination."

See the post below:

