A Nigerian man has shared the impressive UTME result of a young student who scored 362 in aggregate

While sharing the result via the X app, the young man claimed the student's score was the 'highest in the country'

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the result with many applauding the intelligent student

The amazing examination result of a Nigerian student, Wokoma Divine Soibim has left netizens in awe.

Soibim was among the candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2024.

Man dubs student's result 'highest in country'

An X user @winexviv who shared the result on the platform revealed that Soibim attended Charles Dale Memorial International School in Port Harcourt.

Soibim had an aggregate score of 362 with 78 in english language, 95 in mathematics, 94 in physics and 95 in chemistry.

Winexviv claimed that his score was the 'highest in the country' and social media users hailed the brilliant lad.

"Wokoma Divine Soibim scored 362 in JAMB, and so far he is the highest in the country. He attends Charles Dale Memorial International School, Port-Harcourt and they use educare," he wrote.

Several students in the country have been celebrated online for hitting high scores in the just concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

Reactions as student gets 362 in UTME

Social media users stormed the comments section to laud the student over his UTME score.

Winlade said:

"Could you explain how Educare works and how to subscribe? I’ve tried reading about it online but the info isn’t so accurate on how it works."

Chimezie Francis commented:

"Beautiful results."

Ikenna Johannes reacted:

"I don’t know how to thank you for what you did. I am so proud of you."

Ujunwa added:

"Good one."

Nigerian boy gets 121 in UTME

The boy checked his result and he got an aggregate of 121 with only 9 marks in English language.

