A man said 31 students from Graceland Secondary School, Port Harcourt, scored 300 and above in the 2024 JAMB UTME

The man, Alex Onyia, shared a table detailing the names of the students and the scores they recorded in the exam

The post got many reactions as Nigerians on social media praised the student for their good performance

A secondary school in Port Harcourt posted a very impressive result in the 2024 UTME.

Alex Onyia, a learning solutions expert who shared the results on X, said 31 of the students scored above 300.

He said 31 students scored above 300 in the 2024 UTME. Photo credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions and JAMB. Boy's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

Alex posted a table showing all the 31 students who scored between 302 to 366 marks in just-concluded exams.

The highest JAMB scorer in the school was Okechukwu Joseph Chukwudike.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Alex wrote:

"Graceland International School Port-Harcourt is the overall best in JAMB 2024 so far. 31 of their students scored above 300."

The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has yet to announce the best candidate for the 2024 UTME.

See his post below:

Reactions as Nigerian school performs well in JAMB UTME

@UkahaOffia said:

"But shouldn’t a better way to calculate best in Jamb be done using %? Unless we know the # of people who took Jamb in a particular school and the number that scored 300, we can’t know the best school for the Jamb exam. They cohort sizes are different and we need to normalise it."

@AMIBO2a said:

"This is wonderful. At the same time .."soup wey sweet nah money ......."

@ishidaokwu said:

"Bishop Okoye Portharcourt (Boss) did better. They have 35 scoring 300. They have their highest score of 366. No one scored less than 200, and I think they are only 70 in the class."

Boy shares experience trying to spring admission letter

Meanwhile, a Nigerian boy visited the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) to print his admission letter.

The boy said he was offered admission after sitting for UTME, and he wanted to get a copy of the letter through JAMB CAPS.

He came online to share the message he got after trying to print the admission letter, and JAMB reacted to his post.

Source: Legit.ng