Udo Cletus has emerged as the best graduating SS3 Student of the Federal Government College, Kaduna

FGC Alumni Association rewarded Udo, the top student with N1.9 million and a mouthwatering gift

According to reports, Udo cleared 11 subjects to become the school's overall graduating student

Udo Cletus, an SS3 student of the Federal Government College Kaduna, won a total of N1.9 million in cash and gifts at FGCKADUNA’s speech and prize giving day.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Seyi Gambo, the global president of the Alumni association.

The speech and prize giving day, which had not been held for 11 years, was revived by the current alumni executives, The Nation reported.

The alumni association, under the leadership of Global President Seyi Gambo, has been actively involved in fundraising efforts, including a recent initiative that raised N200 million for the school's "endowment fund".

In fact, efforts led by the alumni executives also successfully prevented the school lands from being acquired by the Kaduna state government, ensuring the school's continued existence and growth.

Udo cleared 11 subjects

The overall winner, Udo, excelled by clearing 11 subjects to become the top graduating student, ThisDay reported.

Udo, received the star prize of N1 million, donated by an alumni member Abolore Solebo, with additional cash gifts and a laptop totalling N1.9 million.

Meanwhile, the event drew emotional reactions from parents, students, and teachers, with expressions of joy as Udo Cletus and other awardees were honoured.

Interestingly, Access Bank facilitated the opening of accounts for all awardees, underscoring financial literacy and planning among the students.

The principal of the school, Benjamin Ochogwu, was elated. He expressed gratitude to the alumni association and appealed for continued support.

