JAMB has announced that the names of his 2024 UTME top scorers will not be disclosed as it announced results for the exercise

According to Pro. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, the reason for the development was to avoid a similar case of the Mmesoma saga after the 2023 UTME

However, Oloyede advised that organisations that sought to award the best candidates should verify before offering such awards

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said it will not release the top scorers' names in the just-concluded 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, disclosed this at a press briefing in the Bwari area of Abuja on Monday, April 29.

JAMB explains why names of 2024 UTME top scorers will not be released Photo Credit: Prof. Tahir Mamman

Source: Twitter

Why JAMB not releasing 2024 UTME top scorers

Vanguard reported that Oloyede explained that the board considered the UTME exercise the only ranking examination in the country.

He said the board decided not to release the names of the top scorers in the 2024 UTME exercise to avoid a repeat of the ‘Mmesoma saga’ after the 2023 UTME exercise.

Recall that after the exercise in 2023, the 19-year-old Mmesoma claimed to have scored 362 against her real score of 249 on the 202 UTME JAMB portal. She also claimed to be the highest scorer on the examination and was already being awarded.

JAMB results of 2024 UTME announced

According to Oloyede, 1,989,668 candidates registered for the 2024 UTME. The exercise was held in 118 towns in 774 computer-based test centres.

His statement partly reads:

“However, owing to public demand and to avoid a repeat of the Mmesoma saga and to provide a guide for those who may want to award prizes to this set of high-performing candidates, the Board appeals to all concerned to always verify claims by candidates before offering such awards.”

Oloyede further stressed that the ultimate goal of the board was to secure admission for qualified candidates.

Why JAMB may conduct UTME in nine countries

Legit.ng earlier reported that JAMB has announced the possibility of conducting the UTME exercise in about nine countries across Africa, Europe and Asia.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, announced the development at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, April 29.

Oloyede disclosed that the board was currently reviewing nine countries but mentioned seven of the countries so far.

Source: Legit.ng