The 2024 UTME result performance analysis of the Marist Brother's Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, has surfaced online

Legit.ng reports that the Marist Brothers of the Schools Province of Nigeria is a religious congregation in the Catholic Church

Of the 94 students of the Uturu, Abia state branch of the school who wrote the 2024 UTME, 12 of the young men score 300 and above

Uturu, Abia state - 12 students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, Uturu, in Abia state, scored 300+ in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is an annual exam put together by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Several students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, attained high UTME scores. Photo credits: BFG Images, Johnny Greig

Source: Getty Images

Young Nigerians sit for the UTME to enable them to gain admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

Per an analysis seen by Legit.ng on Friday, May 3, apart from the 12 outstanding students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, 28 admission seekers with allegiance to the learning institute got 290 and above.

40 individuals scored 280 and above while 50 got 270+.

A total of 94 'Marist brothers' in Uturu sat for the UTME 2024.

UTME 2024 performance: Netizens react

Following the revelation, some X (formerly Twitter) users who were impressed shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@DonStefanooo commented:

"I’m an xjay too, 2020 set.

"This is a very wonderful result but wasn’t up to ours in 2020."

@Frankokah said:

"Welldone boys."

@Steve1889 wrote:

"Keep making us proud."

@AghaMmaghiri said:

"Brilliant boys."

@misterLAX wrote:

"This is great."

@Igbowuotu commented:

"There is something unique about Marist brothers."

