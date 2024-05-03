Global site navigation

Local editions

JAMB: “Very Wonderful”, Plaudits as 12 Students of Abia School Score More Than 300 in UTME 2024
Education

JAMB: “Very Wonderful”, Plaudits as 12 Students of Abia School Score More Than 300 in UTME 2024

by  Ridwan Adeola
  • The 2024 UTME result performance analysis of the Marist Brother's Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, has surfaced online
  • Legit.ng reports that the Marist Brothers of the Schools Province of Nigeria is a religious congregation in the Catholic Church
  • Of the 94 students of the Uturu, Abia state branch of the school who wrote the 2024 UTME, 12 of the young men score 300 and above

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

Uturu, Abia state - 12 students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, Uturu, in Abia state, scored 300+ in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Legit.ng reports that the UTME is an annual exam put together by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Read also

JAMB best result: Reno Omokri unveils humble northern girl with 336 UTME results

JAMB: 12 students of Abia school score 300+ in 2024 UTME
Several students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, Uturu, Abia state, attained high UTME scores. Photo credits: BFG Images, Johnny Greig
Source: Getty Images

Young Nigerians sit for the UTME to enable them to gain admission into tertiary institutions in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Per an analysis seen by Legit.ng on Friday, May 3, apart from the 12 outstanding students of Marist Brothers' Juniorate, 28 admission seekers with allegiance to the learning institute got 290 and above.

40 individuals scored 280 and above while 50 got 270+.

A total of 94 'Marist brothers' in Uturu sat for the UTME 2024.

UTME 2024 performance: Netizens react

Following the revelation, some X (formerly Twitter) users who were impressed shared their thoughts.

Legit.ng captures some comments below:

@DonStefanooo commented:

"I’m an xjay too, 2020 set.
"This is a very wonderful result but wasn’t up to ours in 2020."

@Frankokah said:

"Welldone boys."

@Steve1889 wrote:

Read also

JAMB 2024: Sister of boy who scored 313, makes It double celebration as she makes 269 in UTME

"Keep making us proud."

@AghaMmaghiri said:

"Brilliant boys."

@misterLAX wrote:

"This is great."

@Igbowuotu commented:

"There is something unique about Marist brothers."

Read more JAMB-related articles

"Withheld result won't be released", JAMB announces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB said withheld results would not be released.

The examination body, however, said results under investigation might be released, “if not found guilty thereafter”.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel