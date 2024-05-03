Some students in Kwara state have gladdened the hearts of many with their impressive performance in this year's JAMB

Ten students of the Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College based in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, wowed many as they scored over 300 in the just concluded UTME exam

Their results which surfaced on social media have generated reactions online as many descried the feat as "notable"

The Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, an Ilorin-based Catholic secondary school, has announced its top-performing students in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Two out of the 30 students from the Kwara-based Catholic Secondary School score scored above 350 in the 2024 UTME exams. Their results wowed many online. Photo credit: @FriarjudeO, Jamb Official

As reported by The Punch, 30 students from the school scored between 300 and 355, out of a total of over 8,000 students who achieved this feat nationwide.

This is according to the results posted by Reverend Father Jude Okeh on his X page on Friday, May 3.

According to the Reverend Father, two students scored 355. He added that, “There is a lot more.”

Breakdown of the students results

Students of the school who scored 355 and below

According to the list, Fasesin Ayomiposi and Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, emerged as the highest scorers with 355 points.

Other top performers who scored below 350 points include Adelodun Oluwadarasimi and Ayejuto Daniel with 341 points, and Idris Jamaaldeen with 333 points.

Fasesin Ayomiposi, 355 Kunle-Olawepo Ayomikun, 355 Adelodun Oluwadarasimi, 341 Ayejuto Daniel, 341 Idris Jamaaldeen, 333

Students who scored below 330 points

Others are:

Adeoye James, 330; Ademola Ayomide, 330; Sunday Eniola, 329; Fawibe Iyanuoluwa, 328; Azor Richard, 327; Bambe Daniel, 327; Ezeala Excel, 326; Oyawoye Henry, 323; Oyewopo Mercy, 323.

2024 JAMB: UTME candidates who scored below 320

Others are:

Ebiegberi Joseph, 319; Adetola Omotoke, 319; Adigun Oluwaferanmi, 317; Atibioke Omolade, 317; Osunbande Adegoke, 315; Aliyu Muhizat, 314; Daramola Tunmise, 314; Ogunkeyede Wereniseoluwa, 313; Abolarin John, 312; Jenyo Bernard, 312; Folorunsho Stephen, 311; Enoch Oluwole, 311; Elegbede Oluwarotimi, 305; Bamidele Daniel, 300; Olaitan-Rafiu Damisola, 300 and Onah Francis with 300 points.

Nigerians react to the results

The UTME results of the students got many talking on X as many described this achievement as notable, especially considering the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s recent announcement that 1,402,490 candidates out of 1,842,464 failed to score 200 out of 400 marks.

Source: Legit.ng