A female northerner identified as Saleh Fatima Alkali has impressed netizens with an aggregate score of 336 in the just concluded UTME exams.

A screenshot showing her result was shared on X by @Alameen___Abba, who revealed that she was one of the highest scorers from the north.

Female northerner's high UTME score trends

The young lady got 68 in English language, 93 in Mathematics, 87 in Physics, and 88 in Chemistry.

Social media users were left in awe after checking out the high score she got in each subject she sat for.

Alameen___Abba captioned the post:

“Another JAMB high scorer from the North, This time it's a Female.”

Reactions trail UTME result of Female northerner

The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens over her UTME score.

While some people applauded the girl's brilliance, others seized the opportunity to express their worries about the just concluded exams.

@domicilezzzz reacted:

“Congrats to her.”

@folarin_jewel said:

“My brother had 355 in Kwara state, that's the highest I've seen for now.”

@hizezra said:

"Please what can I study if I get a total score of 183 in JAMB. Please I need help from you all."

@kbshuni said:

“Please where is the other subject?”

@jumoke_ reacted:

"Is there hope for someone who got 198 and wants to study medicine and surgery? I will appreciate Ur reply pls."

See the post below:

