Editor’s note: In this piece, Kalu Okoronkwo shares the life of evangelist and preacher Uma Ukpai, a man whose faith, acts of service, and bold choices left a mark on Nigeria, inspiring people long after his passing.

On Thursday, March 25, 2026, the International Conference Centre in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, became a solemn ground as Nigerians from all walks of life gathered to bid farewell to Reverend (Dr.) Uma Ukpai. It was not merely a funeral; it was a powerful convergence of gratitude, reflection, and reverence for a man whose life embodied faith, service, and divine purpose.

Born on January 7, 1945, in Asaga, Ohafia, Abia State, Reverend Ukpai’s life journey began in a humble background but was clearly marked by a higher calling. His early gròòmìng in the Assemblies of God Church shaped his spiritual foundation, while his later establishment of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA) and role as a founding father of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) positioned him as a leading voice in Nigeria’s Pentecostal movement.

Uma Ukpai: A kingdom voice whose faith and service continue to inspire beyond his time. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the funeral, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, challenged people to live good lives so that they would be remembered positively after death. Dr. Otti said the late cleric’s life and legacy should challenge others to reflect on how they would be remembered. “So, the challenge is for all of us. What would people say on a day like this, when it is our turn?” he said.

The state burial service attracted many dignitaries, including Bayelsa State Governor, Mr. Doye Diri, and his wife; the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi; deputy governors from several states, wife of the former Governor of Edo State, Betsy Obaseki; members of the National Assembly; members of Abia and other state Houses of Assembly; members of the State Executive Council; the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata; and many clerics and traditional rulers led by Eze Dr. Linus Nto Mbah, among others.

Impact Uma Ukpai had on his community

The passing of Rev.Ukpai is not just the end of a mortal journey; it is the glorious transition of a faithful servant into eternal rest, as the scripture assures us: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” (2 Timothy 4:7). In these words, one finds a fitting summary of his earthly pilgrimage; a life marked by steadfast devotion, spiritual endurance, and firm obedience to God’s call.

From humble beginnings, Ukpai’s journey bore the unmistakable imprint of divine purpose. Like Abraham, who “went out, not knowing whither he went” (Hebrews 11:8), Ukpai walked by faith and not by sight. His ministry was not built on convenience or comfort, but on sacrifice, discipline, and a deep hunger to see lives transformed through the gospel of Jesus Christ. Through seasons of trials and uncertainties, he remained anchored in the truth of God’s promises, embodying the assurance that “they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength” (Isaiah 40:31).

Indeed, his life was a living epistle read and felt by all who encountered him. He did not merely preach Christ; he revealed Him through acts of compassion, humility, and service. In a world often driven by self-interest, he stood as a shining example of Christ’s command: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16). His ministry reached beyond pulpits, touching broken homes, restoring hope to the weary, and guiding countless souls toward righteousness.

How Uma Ukpai contributed to education

He transformed a childhood marked by poverty into a lasting legacy of philanthropy, investing strategically in education, healthcare, and skills development. Through the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA), he established schools, a polytechnic, and hospitals to provide affordable education, technical training, and accessible healthcare. The Uma Ukpai Polytechnic, Asaga Ohafia, established in 2017 and accredited by the NBTE offers programmes in fields such as Computer Science, Engineering, and Business Administration, equipping young people with practical skills for self-reliance.

In addition, the Uma Ukpai School of Theology and Biblical Studies, Uyo, founded in 2008 and affiliated with the University of Uyo, has trained Christian leaders, while the UUEA scholarship foundation continues to support disadvantaged students, reflecting his own early struggles to fund his education. His healthcare interventions include the King of Kings Specialist Hospital, established in 2000, and the Uma Ukpai Eye Centre, founded in 2016, both of which have delivered affordable medical services and thousands of subsidized cataract surgeries to residents across Abia, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

Trials Dr. Ukpai overcame

Ukpai understood his kingdom assignment with clarity and conviction. He was not distracted by fleeting accolades or worldly applause. His focus remained fixed on the eternal mandate to preach the Gospel, to disciple, and to prepare souls for the second coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. Like the Apostle Paul, he poured himself out as a drink offering (Philippians 2:17), holding nothing back in his service to God and humanity.

His journey was neither accidental nor easy. Like Joseph, whose dreams led him through betrayal and imprisonment before enthronement (Genesis 37–50), Dr. Ukpai’s path was marked by seasons of trials that tested the depth of his faith. One of the trials came when he lost two of his children and a cousin in a tragic car accident in 1985 near his community, when their vehicle plunged into a river at the popular Omenuko Bridge while they were traveling to a crusade.

Despite the devastating loss of his children and a cousin (maid), Rev. Ukpai still honored his preaching engagement on the same day, leaving the bodies at home, an act he later described as a profound test of faith. He endured the unseen battles, the doubts, the sacrifices, the lonely roads that often accompany a divine calling. Yet, through it all, he remained anchored in the unchanging promise: “We are troubled on every side, yet not distressed; we are perplexed, but not in despair” (2 Corinthians 4:8). These trials did not diminish him; they refined him.

From humble beginnings, Uma Ukpai built a kingdom life remembered across generations. Photo: Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

How Uma Ukpai’s legacy continues to inspire

His triumphs, therefore, were not merely personal victories; they were manifestations of grace. He rose to become a towering figure in the body of Christ, not by self-promotion, but by divine elevation. Like David, who was taken from tending sheep to leading a nation (1 Samuel 16:11-13), Ukpai was lifted by God’s hand into a ministry that transcended borders. His voice carried weight, not because of volume, but because of divine authority. He spoke, and hearts yielded. He prayed, and the chains broke. He taught, and his life aligned with purpose.

His ministry bore the unmistakable marks of a kingdom assignment. He was not just a preacher; he was a custodian of divine truth, a man who understood that “it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful” (1 Corinthians 4:2). Through decades of service, he poured himself out, building lives, strengthening families, and shaping spiritual consciousness. His legacy is written not in fleeting applause but in enduring transformation.

In considering his life, one cannot ignore the global company of men of God whose departures marked the end of eras and the beginning of legacies. Like Billy Graham, whose voice reached nations with the message of salvation, or Reinhard Bonnke, whose crusades ignited revival across continents, Uma Ukpai stood as an inspiration within his generation. These were men who understood that ministry is not measured by popularity, but by impact and by how deeply eternity is inscribed upon the hearts of men.

How Rev. Ukpai's legacy continues after his passing

His final moments on earth, culminating in his transition on October 6, 2025, according to his family, were not a defeat but a departure and a crossing over into glory. For the believer, death is not an end, but a homecoming. As the Scriptures affirm, “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8). His final resting place, Asaga, Ohafia, the land that nurtured him and the people he served, stands not as a symbol of loss, but as a reminder of a seed sown, one that will continue to yield spiritual harvests.

Even in death, his voice speaks. It speaks in the quiet strength of those he mentored, in the faith of families he restored, and in the unwavering conviction of those who encountered his ministry. Like Abel, of whom it was said that “he being dead yet speaketh” (Hebrews 11:4), Rev. Ukpai’s life continues to testify.

To describe his journey is to recount a life fully yielded, a life that understood that purpose is not self-defined but divinely assigned. He did not merely exist; he lived intentionally, pursuing the mandate given to him with discipline and devotion. It was a race run with endurance, in obedience to the charge: “Let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1).

Today, as the world reflects on his life, we are reminded that a true legacy is not what we leave behind, but what lives on beyond us. Dr. Uma Ukpai leaves behind more than memories; he leaves behind a movement of faith, a pattern of service, and a call to deeper consecration.

Through his life examples, we are reminded that true greatness in the Kingdom of God is measured not by wealth or status, but by faithfulness. The seeds he sowed through prayer, teaching, and sacrificial service will continue to yield a harvest long after his departure, in accordance with God’s promise that “one sows and another reaps” (John 4:37).

A kingdom voice that lives on

Though our hearts are heavy with loss, we do not grieve as those without hope. For Scripture comforts us: “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints” (Psalm 116:15). We take solace in the assurance that he has entered into the joy of his Lord, where pain, struggle, and toil are no more.

In bidding farewell to this great servant of God, we do so with profound gratitude, not just for what he did, but for who he was: a vessel of honour, a shepherd of souls, and a man wholly surrendered to divine purpose.

His life asks a question of all who remain: Will we merely admire his legacy, or will we continue it?

For in the end, the greatest tribute to a kingdom voice is not silence in mourning, but faithfulness in continuation.

And so, though he has gone the way of all flesh, his voice, refined by trials, strengthened by faith, and fulfilled in divine purpose, still reverberates; beyond time, beyond generations, and into eternity.

May his life challenge us to walk more closely with God. May his legacy inspire us to live for eternity.

And may his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, until that glorious morning when we shall meet again in the presence of our Lord.

Kalu Okoronkwo is a communications strategist, a leadership and good governance advocate dedicated to impactful societal development, and can be reached via kalu.okoronkwo@gmail.com

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng