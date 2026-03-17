Currently serving as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Tourism to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Damilola is now eyeing the Surulere Constituency 2 seat

Damilola is set to contest under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), potentially replacing the incumbent, Mosunmola Rotimi Sangodara

With over 12 years of legal practice and a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos, the "Fuji Heiress" says she is fully prepared to fight for justice

Damilola Ayinde Marshal, daughter of Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, has announced her intention to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The legal practitioner made her declaration known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, where she expressed her desire to represent the people of Surulere Constituency 2.

According to her, the decision to step into the political arena was driven by a strong sense of responsibility and a passion for service.

Damilola is set to contest for a seat at the Lagos Assembly in 2027. Photos: Damilola Marshal.

Source: Instagram

“I am excited to share that I, Barr. Damilola Ayinde Marshal, am stepping forward to serve the good people of Surulere Constituency 2,” she wrote.

Damilola, who currently serves as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, highlighted her professional background as a key factor in her readiness for the role.

With over 12 years of legal experience, she said her journey has shaped her understanding of governance, justice, and community needs.

“I am a woman of excellence and results. I am ready to serve and lead,” she stated.

She also emphasised her commitment to representing young people, noting that her candidacy reflects the growing demand for youth inclusion in governance.

“As a young woman, I believe this is exactly what my people need right now,” she added.

If successful, Damilola is expected to succeed Mosunmola Rotimi Sangodara, who currently represents the constituency under the All Progressives Congress.

She is a graduate of North America University, Houdegbe, in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in December 2015.

In 2022, she further strengthened her credentials by earning a Master of Laws degree from the University of Lagos.

Read her post below:

Reactions trail K1 daughter's ambition declaration

Her declaration drew reactions of top celebrities including music star Davido who dropped a clap emoji. Other reactions below:

@bizzleosikoya shared:

"Igbega Eko... Ajumose gbogbo wa ni o, Asiko awa youth re."

@prince_atobatele001 noted

"@damimarshall_ Wow this is one of the greatest news I have heard. Surulere youth forum are ready to stand by you, I will love to join your campaign team Ma"

Damilola Marshal has 12 years of legal practice and a Master of Laws from the University of Lagos. Photo: Damilola Marshal.

Source: Instagram

Dami Marshal reacts to Naira Marley's victory in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dami Marshal reacted after the magistrate court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, acquitted singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, in connection with the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

She said that despite the attacks she got, she still fought for Naira Marley. Dami noted that God will not allow people to lie on her client's head.

Dami thanked the chairman of her chambers Mr. Shola for continuing the case while she picked up an appointment with her state government.

Source: Legit.ng