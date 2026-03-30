Rev Uma's mentee, Prof Mosy Maduga, has shared unheard stories about Rev Dr Uma Ukpai’s life, especially his intense spiritual discipline and dedication

He disclosed that the evangelist lived a life of prayer and fasting, even before he was known in Nigeria and globally

Madugba also described how Rev Uma performs his miracles even through his presence alone, sparking reactions online

The life and spiritual discipline of the renowned evangelist Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai have been brought to light following a revelation by his mentee and close associate, Prof Mosy Madugba.

In a video posted on March 23, 2026, Prof Madugba shared never-before-heard details about the spiritual foundations and intellectual hunger of the man many considered a "General" in the faith.

Prof Mosy Madugba speaks about the life of Rev Uma before his death. Photo credit: Pro Mosy Madugba, Rev Uma/Facebook

Source: UGC

The life of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai

According to Rev Uma's mentee and colleague, long before he became a household name globally, he was described as a man with a "fast life".

The Professor noted that for the evangelist, food was never a priority.

He said:

"He lived a life of prayer and fasting. Food was not a problem for him; he could go days without food."

Madugba disclosed that this discipline started well before he adopted his many "spiritual sons and daughters."

Rev Uma's mentee speaks about the life. Photo credit: Rev. Dr Uma/Instagram

Source: Facebook

Speaking further, Prof. Madugba narrated how Rev. Uma made a unique covenant with God before he ever stepped onto a major crusade ground.

He claimed that the evangelist’s presence alone was often enough to trigger the supernatural.

"He had prayed for a long time that he didn't even need to preach. He would carry the Bible and cry, and the cripple would walk, the blind would see. Miracles were happening everywhere," the Professor stated.

Rev Dr Uma's death

Madugba is currently the International Head Coordinator of the Ministers Prayer Network.

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai was a renowned Nigerian international evangelist, humanitarian, and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association (UUEA).

He is well-known for bringing revival to Nigeria in the 1980s and he was a key figure in the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and established hospitals and schools for the underprivileged.

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80 and was laid to rest after a state funeral in March 2026, leaving behind a legacy of faith and philanthropy

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions to untold story of Rev Uma

Some of the comments are below.

Mandela504 said:

"My auntie’s cancer was healed in his crusade in 2001 at Ihite Primary school, Orumba South LGA Anambra State."

Ineffable commented:

"Professor Mosy Madugba a man of signs and wonders."

Judithikechebelua wrote:

"God please empower me spiritually."

Rodger Bryt questioned:

"So which ones are some of the best books??"

Kc Coded commented:

"Thank God you true man of your miracles."

Foreveryoung stated:

"My heart is broken keep resting Daddy in the Lord."

Austinntukogu said:

"Rev Uma is an unusual vessel of God."

Gemstone commented:

"May his soul rest in the bosom of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Man discovers spot Uma Ukpai was buried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared emotional photos months after the death of evangelist Uma Ukpai.

The photos he shared show the exact location at which the Reverend was buried months after his passing.

Source: Legit.ng