The Ndiowu community has crowned Chief Okeke-Ifi as Igwe, ending a twelve-year kingship dispute in Anambra

Governor Soludo officially recognised the new monarch, while townspeople witnessed a historic coronation ceremony

Stakeholders have, however, expressed hope for peace, reconciliation, and community development under the newly crowned Igwe

On Sunday, March 15, the people of Ndiowu community in Orumba North LGA, Anambra state, came together to crown Chief Benjamin Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi as Ezediohamma, fulfilling the maxim: “The rejected stone has become the head of the corner,” after a protracted kingship controversy.

Ndiowu crowns Chief Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi Igwe after 12-year kingship dispute, community rejoices

Source: Original

Chief Chibuzor Okeke-Ifi was elected Igwe (traditional ruler) of Ndiowu community on January 12, 2026. He emerged as the new monarch following an election held at the Central School Field, Ndiowu, where he polled 506 votes to defeat other contestants, ending more than a decade of vacancy of the stool.

While his election was celebrated by supporters, it was also met with controversy and protests from other members of the community who deemed it an imposition.

Governor Charles Soludo presented the certificate of recognition to the Igwe-elect as the new traditional ruler of Ndiowu on February 20, 2026. The certificate was issued at the ANSEC chamber, Light House in Awka, along with five other newly elected traditional rulers.

Igwe Ezediohamma Ndiowu's plans for development

Meanwhile, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, the townspeople, in one accord, crowned him Igwe Ezediohamma Ndiowu. This process ends both the kinship controversy and over one decade without a king in the town.

The kingmakers performed the ritual of crowning the new monarch in the presence of townspeople.

Speaking after the coronation, the new monarch thanked the Ndiowu people for the confidence reposed in him by electing him and finally crowning him as their traditional ruler.

He said he would unite every part of the community and give them a sense of belonging in his reign. He advised aggrieved individuals and groups to shelve their swords and support his reign for the progress and prosperity of the town.

Igwe Okeke-Ifi also assured that he would bring development and reconciliation that would be long-lasting, and urged maximum cooperation from the people.

He said, "I promised Governor Charles Soludo, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Collins Nwabunwanne, and the Mayor of Orumba North LGA, Hon. Casmir Nwafor, that after my coronation, I will unite people of my community. I will make sure there is no more division among my people."

"I have about 50 university undergraduates under my scholarship, and I will continue to expand, so that more people will benefit. I will focus on building human capital. I will do a lot of work on infrastructural development in Ndiowu, so that the gap of over ten years without a monarch in this town will not be felt."

Stakeholders speak as Ndiowu crowns new monarch

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Anglican bishop of Aguata diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, commended the community for uniting as a people to crown a king after many years without a traditional ruler.

After long controversy, Ndiowu finally welcomes new monarch Chief Okeke-Ifi Ezediohamma

Source: Original

While soliciting the support of the people towards the new monarch, Bishop Ezeofor told Igwe Okeke-Ifi to ask for wisdom from God, as King Solomon did, so that he would lead the people according to the will of God, and that the community would be prosperous and peaceful during his reign.

Also, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, the traditional ruler of Oko community in Orumba North LGA, Igwe Prof. Laz Ekwueme, who also graced the occasion, praised the people of Ndiowu for coming together to crown a new traditional ruler.

The 91-year old monarch, who admonished Igwe Okeke-Ifi to urgently make peace among his people, also urged the people of Ndiowu to pray for their traditional ruler to succeed.

Speaking with Legit.ng, a stakeholder in the town, Mazi Chibuzor Jonathan Okoli described the new Igwe as a God-sent.

Mazi Okoli, who is the chairman of Agbata village in Ndiowu, expressed happiness that after a long controversy, crisis gave way for reconciliation and peace, and ultimately the coronation of a new Igwe after about twelve years without a king.

"Ndiowu must be one community where peace and unity prevail, as it is in other communities. I believe the new traditional ruler will do well. I know him very well. He has the character that can bring peace to Ndiowu, not one that brings problems. I advise Igwe Okeke-Ifi to do everything within his power to bring peace to Ndiowu," he advised.

How Ndiowu is celebrating its new father figure

Another major stakeholder in the community, Sir (Dr) Joseph Chimezie Onuorah, expressed happiness that 12 years without a father figure in the Ndiowu community has come to an end.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent during the ceremony, Onuorah said, "For many years, our community has been starved of a father figure. Today, Igwe Okeke-Ifi is crowned Igwe Ezediohamma of Ndiowu, and our people are happy.

"I thank Governor Soludo. I thank the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Hon. Nwabunwanne, as well as the Mayor, Hon. Casmir Nwafor, for their heroic roles in making it a reality."

He said that if Ndiowu would embrace unity, there is no town in Anambra state that can beat it in terms of infrastructural and human capital development.

The ceremony was marked by masquerade and, cultural displays and music, as well as other side attractions.

The high point of the event was the constitution of the reconciliation committee by the new monarch as a way of restoring lasting peace and brotherhood to the town.

Anambra govt destroys Akwa Okuko’s shrine

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra government destroyed the Okija shrine of native doctor Chukwudozie Nwangwu, following his conviction for money rituals and preparing talismans for criminals.

A female traditionalist who expressed concern over the method warned that burning sacred objects could carry spiritual consequences and that abandoned talismans should instead be left in nature to lose potency gradually.

Conversely, a local cleric praised the action as a moral cleansing, linking the destruction of the shrine and charms to spiritual reform, healing, and progress for Anambra State under Governor Charles Soludo’s administration.

Source: Legit.ng