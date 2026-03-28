A dramatic video posted on social media captured the moment the coffin containing the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body arrived at a compound in Abia

Members of the community erupted in excited cheers on sighting the coffin's arrival at the compound, sparking drama

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

Drama unfolded as the coffin containing Rev Uma Ukpai’s body arrived at a compound in Abia, ahead of the burial.

The members of the community had gathered to pay their respects to the renowned evangelist, whose death deeply touched the Christian community.

Drama unfolds as Rev. Uma Ukpai’s coffin arrives compound ahead of burial. Photo: Oga Yenne TV, Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: TikTok

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Loud cheers accompanies arrival of Uma Ukpai's coffin

A Facebook user known as Oga Yenne TV, who provided video coverage of the event, showed how a crowd went wild on sighting the late preacher's coffin.

The video was captioned:

"The excitement that erupted when the body of Rev Dr Uma Ukpai was brought into this compound is everything. Sighting the coffin seemed to have meant a lot to them. Finally, we are heading home."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions trail arrival of Uma Ukpai's coffin

Didee Ekanem said:

"Omo, This is a lot. And it's beautiful."

Innocent Mendie said:

"I just the imagine if this was Jesus burial...omo make Jesus come back come die again oo, he really miss alot to Africans."

Florence Enyinkem said:

"Touch his casket . I feel an impaction . those carrying his casket would make it later in life . he carries healing."

Karen Abraham said:

"The miracles and bible school he established in Akwa Ibom State means God is more interested in their Spirituality and heavenly goal than earthly affiliations."

Evang Adajesus said:

"Welcome 5 star general you went ,you saw and you conqered l salute you even in death! gaa zuo ike gi nke oma rest in peace papa nnukwu."

Nwanganga Glory Chukwuma said:

"Human celebrate the righteous both while alive and in death. God well man of God. Heaven rejoices."

Kufre Elvis Godam said:

"This is what it means to be loved both spiritually and physically. Just know Jesus and accept him into your lives."

The arrival of Rev Uma Ukpai's coffin at a compund in Abia before burial. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments and reacted to the pastor's revelation.

Source: Legit.ng