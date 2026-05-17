An Abia youth group has defended Deputy Speaker Kalu against misleading project abandonment claims

APYF spoke on Kalu's impactful constituency interventions in youth empowerment and education

The group called for evidence-based project scrutiny amidst ongoing political criticisms and accountability

Abia state - A youth advocacy group in Abia state has defended the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, against allegations that a constituency project linked to him was abandoned.

The group, Abia Progressive Youth Frontier (APYF), described the claims surrounding a proposed conference and e-learning facility in Bende federal constituency as “misleading and politically motivated.”

Abia youth group defends Benjamin Kalu over abandoned project allegations. Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

In a statement issued on Sunday, May 17, and signed by its state coordinator, Chinedu Nwafor, the organisation said public criticism of the project failed to take into account the implementation process and execution timelines associated with constituency interventions.

The group argued that portraying an incomplete project as abandoned without considering procurement procedures and administrative adjustments could create unnecessary public distrust.

“We consider it necessary to caution against the growing trend where incomplete project sites are hastily labelled abandoned projects without considering procurement processes, execution phases, and administrative adjustments that may occur during implementation,” the statement said.

Group highlights Kalu’s constituency interventions

APYF said Kalu had maintained a visible record of constituency projects and interventions across Abia state, particularly in youth empowerment, education, healthcare support and infrastructure development.

According to the organisation, several projects associated with the deputy speaker were already benefiting residents in communities within Bende federal constituency.

“The people of Bende federal constituency are not disconnected from developments within their communities. We have seen projects, interventions, scholarships, youth programmes, and strategic investments facilitated through the office of the deputy speaker,” Nwafor said.

“To reduce an entire record of representation to allegations driven largely by assumptions does not reflect the realities on ground.”

The group also stated that changes in project structure or relocation of components should not automatically be interpreted as fraud or diversion of public funds without findings from relevant regulatory authorities.

Group calls for evidence-based accountability

APYF urged anti-corruption agencies and oversight institutions to continue carrying out their duties professionally and without political interference.

The organisation maintained that while scrutiny of public projects remained important in a democratic system, such criticism should be based on verified facts rather than speculation capable of damaging reputations.

The group further commended Kalu for what it described as responsive leadership and sustained engagement with community development, adding that many young people in the constituency had benefitted from empowerment programmes, educational support and skills acquisition initiatives linked to his office.

APYF dismisses claims of abandoned constituency project linked to Reps Deputy Speaker Kalu. Photo credit: @OfficialBenKalu

Source: Twitter

Bende school project: Deputy Speaker Kalu reacts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Kalu, dismissed allegations surrounding the construction and furnishing of a conference and e-learning facility at Bende Secondary Grammar School in Abia state, describing claims by civic organisation TrackaNG as misleading.

In a statement signed by Udora Orizu, special adviser on press affairs to the deputy speaker, the office said lawmakers are only responsible for facilitating development projects for their constituencies through the budget process and do not supervise or execute contracts.

The statement followed a report by TrackaNG concerning the project, which was captured in the 2024 federal budget. The civic group in a post on X said the federally funded ultra-modern conference and e-learning facility at Bende Secondary Grammar School in Abia state, for which N265.3m has reportedly been paid, is not known to the school and appears to have been relocated to another community.

Source: Legit.ng