Queen Jumai Amoke marked her 60th birthday with the launch of a humanitarian foundation in Abuja

National leaders, traditional rulers and retired military officers attended the celebration in large numbers

Speakers praised the initiative as timely support for vulnerable women and children amid economic hardship

Prominent figures from politics, the military, traditional institutions and business gathered in Abuja on Saturday to honour Queen Jumai Amoke, Olori of Olowu of Kuta, as she marked her 60th birthday and unveiled a new humanitarian initiative.

The celebration, held at the TFK Event Centre, drew a cross section of national leaders who described the occasion as a fitting tribute to a life devoted to service.

Queen Jumai Amoke celebrated her 60th birthday in Abuja as leaders gathered for the launch of a foundation. Photo:QueenAmoke

Source: Original

Among those present were former Chief of Army Staff Tukur Yusuf Buratai, Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, and business leader Bola Shagaya.

Tributes from national figures

Traditional rulers also featured prominently, including the Olofa of Offa Mufutau Gbadamosi and the Oniba of Iba Suleiman Raji, alongside retired senior military officers, jurists and industry leaders.

Hosting the event, the Olowu of Kuta Adekunle Oyelude Makama praised his wife’s decision to launch the Amoke Children and Mother in Need Foundation at a time of economic strain. He described her compassion as a defining personal quality and expressed confidence that the initiative would grow in reach and impact.

“Olori Amoke Jumai, I celebrate you. You will celebrate 70, 80, 90 and continue to shine as you continue to put a smile on people’s faces. I love you,” the monarch said.

Foundation launch draws support

Buratai, who holds the traditional title of Balogun Agba of Owu Kuta, congratulated the celebrant on reaching the milestone in good health and linked the strong turnout to her record of generosity. He said acts of service naturally attract goodwill and prayers.

Fagbemi commended Queen Jumai for extending care to the vulnerable and urged guests to back the foundation with tangible support.

Queen Jumai Amoke marked her 60th birthday with the launch of a humanitarian foundation in Abuja. Photo: OluwoofKuta

Source: Original

“I congratulate you on your 60th birthday and Foundation Launch. I wish you many happy returns of the day and many more fruitful services to the country and motherland,” he said.

Queen Jumai’s message of gratitude

In her response, Queen Jumai thanked attendees for their presence and encouragement. She pledged that resources raised through the foundation would be directed toward the needy and the less privileged.

“I want to appreciate my own Kabiesi Olofa of Offa, for his presence… To my darling husband, Kabiesi Olowu, I thank you immensely for your support. And to my family and friends, I thank you, all. E se pupo!” she said.

The event concluded with renewed calls for collective action to support humanitarian causes across the country.

Olowu of Kuta Kingdom speaks after induction

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Olowu of Kuta Kingdom, HRM Oba Dr Hammed Makama Oyelude, CON, Tegbosun III, has described his induction into the Nigerian Books of Record (NBR) Hall of Fame as a heavy responsibility.

A statement made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 17, noted that Oba Makama said the honour compels him to intensify efforts in projecting Nigeria’s image both nationally and internationally.

Source: Legit.ng