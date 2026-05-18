An old interview clip of Mo Bimpe saying Lateef Adedimeji was like a brother to her and she can never marry him is trending online

The throwback clip resurfaced on social media weeks after the couple welcomed triplet boys after 5 years of marriage

Netizens flooded social media with comments, with many talking bout how the actor moved from being called a brother to becoming the father of Mo Bimpe’s triplets

An old video of Nollywood star Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly called Mo Bimpe, has resurfaced online and is now trending widely.

The clip shows her firmly stating that she could never marry fellow actor Lateef Adedimeji, who today is her husband.

Old interview of Mo Bimpe calling Lateef Adedimeji her brother resurfaces after Nollywood couple welcome triplets. Photo: mobimpe/usmanashafe

Source: Instagram

The video reappeared just weeks after the couple celebrated the birth of triplet boys, a joyful news that dominated social media for days.

The naming ceremony for the children was held privately in Lekki, Lagos State, where the boys were given their names: Abdul Ramon Taiwo, Abdul Rahim Kehinde Adetona, and Abdulrokeeb Idowu Adebare.

In the resurfaced video, Mo Bimpe explained that Lateef was more like family to her, someone she saw as a brother and confidant, and that was why she could not imagine marrying him at the time.

“Lateef Adedimeji is a very good man. You get what I'm saying. But I already see him as a family, so I wouldn't want to be with someone I see as a family. I see him as a brother… We can't get married. So for the fans that want us to get married by fire, by force, I'm sorry. It's not happening. Sorry.”

Below is the resurfaced video:

Another clip from six years ago also surfaced, where Mo Bimpe repeated the same view during an interview with Broadway TV, stressing that anyone who wanted to marry her must first be friends with Lateef Adedimeji.

The videos have sparked humorous reactions, with fans joking that Lateef moved from being her “brother” to the father of her triplets.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Mo Bimpe's resurfaced clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users reacted humorously to the resurfaced video as they pointed out how life later changed for the celebrity couple.

@ree_rehanat:

“If she sees this video again she will just be laughing .... She don give us triplet now 🤭🫣”

@tostosj:

“She’s zoning in his house now with triplets 😂😂😂😂😂”

@abfarmarena:

“Almost all the ladies that said this end up marrying that same guy, I've about 3 of them around me right now, married with kids. 😂”

@lightind_dark01:

“I know she will be laughing at herself when she sees this 🤣🤣🤣”

@AuntyIgbagbo:

“She don give her brother triplets…. ‘It’s not happening’ has happened o”

@ree_rehanat:

“If she sees this video again she will just be laughing .... She don give us triplet now 🤭🫣”

Fans react after old Mo Bimpe video about Lateef Adedimeji resurfaces weeks after couple welcome triplets. Photo: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Shade Okoya sends gifts to Mo Bimpe's triplets

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shade Okoya, the wife of billionaire Razak Okoya, sent baby products like diapers and plastic chairs to Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe's triplets.

An excited Mo Bimpe reshared the video of the gifts on her Instagram story and expressed her deep appreciation to the generous billionaire's wife.

Source: Legit.ng