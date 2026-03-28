History as Afam Osigwe, Raji, ex-CJN Ariwoola Inaugurates NBA Iseyin Branch

The NBA has inaugurated its Iseyin Branch to enhance legal practice and access to justice

Event attended by top Nigerian jurists and legal dignitaries, including the Chief Judge of Oyo State

New branch aims to address local legal challenges and foster collaboration among stakeholders

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has formally inaugurated its Iseyin Branch in Oyo State, in an event marking a significant step towards strengthening legal practice and expanding access to justice at the grassroots.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Iseyin City Hall, Oja-Oba, Iseyin. It was a gathering of crème de la crème in the Nigerian law community, including distinguished jurists, senior advocates, public officials, and legal practitioners from across the country.

The NBA establishes a new branch in Iseyin Photo Credit: Original

Source: Twitter

Bigwigs present as NBA opens Iseyin branch

Among those present were the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Hon. Justice Iyabo Subulade Yerima, who was the Chief Guest of Honour.

The event also hosted the President of the NBA, Mazi Afam Josiah Osigwe, SAN; the Attorney General of Oyo State, Mr Abiodun Aikomo; and the NBA General Secretary, Dr Mobolaji Ojibara, among other notable dignitaries.

The keynote address was delivered by Olanrewaju Akinsola, SAN, while Alhaji (Dr) Ahmed Adeniyi Raji, SAN, and Retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, were also present as grand hosts.

NBA speaks on new Iseyin branch

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Salau Yekeen ESQ, described the inauguration as an “exciting chapter in the life of the association”.

He also described it as a historic milestone for the legal community in Iseyin and its environs.

“The efforts are aimed at serving as a strong pillar to bring the vision, values and impacts of the Nigerian Bar Association closer to people, particularly our people within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Justice of Oyo State, Iseyin Judicial Division.”

He further noted that the initiative was driven by the need to address the growing demands for legal representation and institutional presence in Iseyin and its environs, by strengthening collaboration with other institutions. He added:

“Beyond being an administrative expansion, the establishment of the branch is also intended to deepen, impact and foster greater collaborations and provide a veritable avenue of engagement among the stakeholders in the administration of justice.”

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Olugbenga Bamgbose Esq., underscored the importance of the new branch in fostering unity and responsiveness within the legal profession. He said:

“The establishment of the Iseyin Branch is both timely and necessary,” Bamgbose said, adding that “it will provide a structured platform for lawyers within this axis to collaborate more effectively, address local legal challenges, and contribute meaningfully to justice delivery.”

The inauguration event was also marked by the laying of the foundation of the association’s permanent site and the commissioning of a sixteen-seater bus.

NBA president speaks on Nigeria's legal system Photo Credit: @NigBarAssoc

Source: Twitter

Rivers' administrator to drag NBA to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the sole administrator in Rivers state insisted that the N300 million paid to the Nigerian Bar Association (NB) by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara was for the hosting rights of the 2025 annual general conference (AGC).

Ibok-Ete Ibas' leadership in the oil-rich state rejected the claim of the legal body that the payment was a "gift" and threatened to take legal action against the sole administrator. The NBA had claimed that it did not collect a hosting fee of N300 million from the administration of suspended Governor Fubara.

Source: Legit.ng