Photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body would finally be laid to rest

A video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia. Abia State

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

Photos of the tomb of Rev. Uma Ukpai, where he was buried in Abia, surfaced on social media, amid activities for the renowned preacher's burial.

The structure showed where the revered preacher would finally be laid to rest in Abia State.

Photos of the tomb of Rev. Uma Ukpai, where he was buried in Abia, surfaced on social media. Photo: Oga Yenne TV

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Photos, video of Uma Ukpai's tomb surface

A Facebook user known as Oga Yenne TV, who provided video coverage of the event, posted photos of the tomb where Ukpai would be laid to rest.

The photos were captioned:

"This is what Papa Uma Ukpai's final dwelling place looks like."

Another Facebook user also posted the video showing the interior of the tomb.

Watch the Facebook video below:

See the photos here:

Reactions trail pictures, video of Uma Ukpai's tomb

UDO IIYOK said:

"Mkpo atahade. Tomorrow people will be going there to pray. Who do una like this. The tomb of Lazarus or abi uma Ukpai."

Ci Ci said:

"God this is so deep and touching, look at his house but look at him there in a small tumb, what a life! Please let's try and love one another, please don't kpai anyone bcoz of material things."

Aniekeme Edet said:

"This one his grave resemble Jesus' own,make him no sha try resurrect o because no one go roll away the stone for him to come out. Rest on Sir."

Emmy Pounds said:

"This is a great man of God, I meet him in the Benue crusade l, anchored by Dr pastor Paul Enench in Otukpo years ago , I tap from your grace to serve God in truth and faith,. Sir go well papa."

Kingdave Ogbanji said:

"Did you really went to burial or you just went to firm and snap all corners because is like you really take time walk around deh snap."

The photos and videos of Rev. Uma Ukpai’s tomb spark reactions. Photo: Oga Yenne TV

Source: Twitter

Pastor shares revelation about Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor shared the profound revelation he had about Rev. Uma Ukpai hours before his death was announced.

He mentioned where he saw the late preacher in his revelation and also opened up about their relationship.

Many who saw the post mourned the preacher in the comments and reacted to the pastor's revelation.

Source: Legit.ng