After the conclusion of the JAMB examination, Babcock University has released admission requirements for the candidates

The institution gave strict advice to candidates who are aged 16 and below on the application process at the university

Babcock University also explained what candidates who didn't pick the university as their first choice must do before applying

Days after the conclusion of the 2026 JAMB exam, Babcock University has released guidelines for admission into the university for candidates who wish to study different programmes.

The school, in the details made available on its website, gave instructions to JAMB candidates aged 16 and below who took part in JAMB exam.

Admission update: Babcock University publishes requirements for UTME candidates. Photo Source: Babcock University

Source: Twitter

2026 UTME: Babcock University releases admission requirements

Babcock University, located in Ogun State, spoke about what candidates need to do before being eligible to apply for any of the courses.

The information on the website reads in part:

"GENERAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS"

"This is to inform candidates who chose Babcock University as first choice in the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) that they can now apply for the Post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (Post-UTME) by visiting: (https://admissions.babcock.edu.ng)"

Below this, an announcement was made which explains that candidates who wish to study Medicine must have just one sitting.

Also, it maintains that candidates who are 16 years old or below are advised not to apply to the university.

The announcement read:

"GENERAL ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:"

"Minimum qualification for the First Degree Programme: 5 credits at the GCE/SSCE/NECO examinations or their equivalent (in not more than 2 sittings); one sitting only for Medicine. Candidates below 16 years of age are advised not to apply."

2026 UTME: Babcock University announces strict admission guidelines for applicants. Photo Source: Babcock University

Source: Twitter

Babcock University announces key admission requirements

Babcock University also pointed out some key things candidates must know before applying to study at the university. They include:

Only candidates who picked the institution as their first choice can apply (candidates who did not pick the university as their first choice should do so at JAMB-accredited centres).

Candidates applying for transfer from another university must present the following documents (Admission Letter, Transcript, and Attestation Letter from the previous university).

Foreign applicants can apply as long as they meet the admission requirements.

The post reads:

"Admission into Babcock University undergraduate programmes is only through Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board Direct Entry (JAMB DE)."

"Only UTME and DE candidates who selected Babcock University as first choice are eligible for the screening exercise."

"However, candidates who did not select Babcock University as institution of first choice can apply, but are required to make Babcock University their institution of first choice at any accredited JAMB CBT centre in order to complete the admission process."

"Candidates applying for inter-university transfer admissions need to present JAMB Admission Letter, Transcript, and Attestation Letter from the previous university to effect the inter-university transfer with JAMB."

"The application is also open to foreign applicants provided they meet the general entry and JAMB requirements."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a 19-year-old Nigerian lady graduated with a first-class degree from Babcock University and celebrated her academic achievement online. She shared her CGPA, course of study, and graduation photos, while many social media users congratulated her for her outstanding performance.

Babcock University graduate cries out over unemployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian graduate of Babcock University lamented online after struggling to find a job, despite spending over N10 million on his education.

He expressed regret over the course he studied and advised students to carefully choose courses that have better job opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng