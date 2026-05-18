Oyo governor Seyi Makinde confirms kidnapping of seven teachers and ongoing search for missing pupils in Oriire area

Several suspects arrested as investigations reveal possible internal collaboration with attackers

Security pressure in northern Nigeria may drive violence to the south, warns Governor Makinde

Oyo state - Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed that seven teachers were kidnapped during the recent attack on schools in the Oriire Local Government Area of the state, while efforts are still ongoing to determine the exact number of missing pupils.

Makinde made the disclosure on Sunday, May 17, while briefing journalists after a security meeting with heads of security agencies and service commanders in the state over the incident.

Makinde Announces Number of Teachers, School Children Abducted and Killed in Fresh Oyo Attack

Source: Twitter

He also confirmed that an Islamic Studies teacher was killed during the assault, adding that security operatives had arrested several suspects in connection with the attack, Punch reported.

Security agencies arrest suspects over attack

The governor revealed that at least six suspects had been arrested within the affected community, alongside three other persons of interest, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

He suggested that preliminary findings indicate possible internal collaboration, with some of those detained suspected to have acted as informants to the attackers.

“The information available is that about six individuals have been arrested within the locality. Some of them we believe are informants. Also, three individuals of interest have been arrested,” he said.

Bandit pressure in north pushing violence southward — Makinde

Makinde linked the attack to wider security pressure in northern parts of the country, noting that armed groups displaced by military operations in the North-West may be shifting towards the southern region.

“With the pressure on the terrorists and the bandits in the North-West, they will keep moving southward,” he said.

He warned that such movements could expose other states to similar attacks if adequate security measures are not strengthened, Vanguard reported.

“But the problem that we have is when you have pressure in one place, we must be prepared on this side to either repel or neutralise any terrorists fleeing the pressure points,” he added.

Govt widens response beyond military action

The governor said the state was not relying solely on military operations in addressing the security challenge, noting that consultations were ongoing with community and religious leaders, including representatives of the Baptist Convention, whose institution was affected in the attack.

“We have decided that we will adopt not just a kinetic approach. We are engaging leaders, elders and religious leaders, especially at the Baptist Convention,” he said.

Makinde assures families of rescue efforts

Makinde assured residents that the government was fully committed to rescuing the abducted victims and restoring calm in the affected communities.

He urged citizens to remain calm while security agencies continue efforts to secure the safe return of the kidnapped teachers and pupils.

“We are not taking this lightly. We will do everything within our means to resolve this quickly and bring our children back safely,” he said.

Boko Haram raids school in Borno

Previously, Legit.ng reported that suspected Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly attacked a primary and junior secondary school in Mussa village, located in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, abducting an unspecified number of pupils.

Residents said the gunmen stormed the community in large numbers on motorcycles during the early hours of Friday, May 15, shortly after security operatives on patrol reportedly left the area.

Source: Legit.ng