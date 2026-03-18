King Charles declined to settle the long-running debate over which country produces the best Jollof rice during a light-hearted moment in his State Banquet speech for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu

Addressing guests at Windsor Castle, the King referenced a recent “Jollof and Tea” gathering he hosted, joking about the friendly rivalry between West African nations over the popular dish

The remark drew laughter from guests and highlighted the cultural significance of the dish, which is a staple across several West African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

London, United Kingdom - King Charles on Wednesday evening, March 18, hailed the Nigerian Jollof.

King Charles III of the United Kingdom spoke while hosting Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Remi Tinubu, during a historic state visit, the first by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years.

King Charles III jokes about Jollof rice during the State Banquet with President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @NigAffairs, @ornamentisback

Source: Twitter

Charles hosted a state banquet in their honour, according to the BBC.

He said:

“We in the United Kingdom are blessed that so many people of Nigerian heritage, having chosen Britain as their home, are now at the heart of British life through excelling at the highest levels of business, technology, academia, law, science, sport, literature and the arts.

“I have met so many of these quiet heroes in our schools, businesses, National Health Service and universities, including countless young people who have flourished through the work of my King's Trust over the last 50 years. Only last week, I was delighted to host a rather lively group of them for a Jollof and tea party at St. James's Palace. I was firmly assured that the Jollof was only the best Nigerian, of course.”

Legit.ng reports that guests at the banquet tucked into a menu that included quail egg tartlet, fillet of turbot, lobster mousse wrapped in spinach, and iced blackcurrant souffle.

A mocktail called Crimson Bloom was also served, using West African beverage Zobo and other ingredients.

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Remi Tinubu to preach in UK

Meanwhile, The Cable reported that Tinubu’s wife will preach at Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, on Thursday, May 19, as part of events marking President Tinubu’s state visit to the UK.

Oluremi’s appearance at Lambeth Palace is significant, as no Nigerian official or clergy is known to have preached there.

She will also be delivering the sermon under Sarah Mullally, the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, who was confirmed barely three months ago.

Remi Tinubu accompanies President Bola Tinubu during the UK state visit. Photo credit: @festus1501

Source: Twitter

The first lady was ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), one of Nigeria’s largest Pentecostal denominations, in 2018.

In recent times, the former senator has made increased religious appearances following international pressure on the president, who is a Muslim, to improve security in the country after US President Donald Trump accused radical Islamists of “slaughtering” Christians in Nigeria.

UK visit: Okonkwo slams Tinubu

Amid President Tinubu’s visit to the UK, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has criticised the Nigerian leader for going ahead with his planned state visit to the UK despite the terrorist attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday evening, March 18, Okonkwo accused President Tinubu of dancing on the graves of Nigerians and soldiers killed in terror attacks by making the trip to London.

According to the former All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, by cancelling the trip, Tinubu would have passed a message to the world that he respected the victims of the terror attack.

Okonkwo said:

“It’s about telling the world that you prefer to respect the blood of your martyrs to riding on their blood and dancing on their graves in the United Kingdom.

“That red carpet there is the blood of the martyrs that Tinubu is treading upon. He should have cancelled it (UK Visit), cancelled it without equivocation.”

UK to gain jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that hundreds of new jobs are expected to be created across the UK as Nigerian banks, fintech innovators, and creative industry businesses expand their operations in the country.

According to a statement released by UK authorities, the initiative will bring millions of pounds in investment to England’s economy.

The European nation stated that the development "reinforces the UK’s position as a leading global business hub, backed by world‑class talent, strong access to capital, and a stable regulatory environment - while showcasing Nigeria’s expanding role as a key source of innovation and investment into the UK."

Source: Legit.ng