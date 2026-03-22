An emotional video posted on TikTok captured the moment the late Uma Ukpai's wife arrived at Victory Cathedral

A memorial service in honour of the late Dr. Uma Ukpai was held at the cathedral, and the grieving wife was in attendance

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

An emotional moment was captured at Victory Cathedral as the widow of the late Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai made her way into the church during a memorial service held in his honour.

The attendees had gathered to pay their respects to the renowned evangelist, whose death deeply touched the Christian community.

Uma Ukpai's wife arrives his memorial service

The touching clip, shared by @MediaBoyfriend on X, showed the grieving woman arriving alongside a small group.

She moved through the crowd with quiet composure, acknowledging sympathisers who stepped forward to greet her and express their support.

The scene stirred emotional reactions online, with many viewers sharing messages of comfort and recounting the impact of the late cleric’s life.

Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

His work extended beyond the pulpit, as he played a key role in nurturing faith and guiding both church leaders and ordinary believers.

Many regarded him as a mentor whose teachings shaped their personal and spiritual journeys.

In addition to his ministerial achievements, he was known for his role within his family, where he was seen as a committed husband and father.

Those close to him often mentioned his personal values alongside his public contributions, noting the balance he maintained between his calling and his responsibilities at home.

Although his death brought sadness to many, his family expressed appreciation for the life he lived and the legacy he left behind.

Nigerians lament over Uma Ukpai's memorial service

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@chibaby1998 said:

"Chia I missed daddy last I saw him in lafia at Grace of God Conference 2010 I was still small."

@God's Love said:

"May your sweet soul rest in peace Daddy, onward God's Army."

@Princess ojochide said:

"May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed continue to rest in peace."

@Uwah Dprince said:

"May your lovely soul continue to rest in the lord Sir, till we meet to part no more."

@Mummy Ngozi said:

"My papa, you have gone to meet your creator, rest in peace, my mentor, my spiritual father."

@Chiemelie Benjamin Ogbodo said:

"You have fought a good fight Daddy we miss u but heaven gained how i wish i met u in person i would have been the happiest man on Earth."

@amarachi reacted:

"Good bye father of all may Ur continuing resting in the bossom of the lord."

Man mourns late Uma Ukpai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who dreamt about Uma Ukpai before his death shared what he saw the preacher doing in the dream.

He also shared the plan he had made to meet Rev. Uma Ukpai physically, but the unexpected death cut it short.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1678985-man-dreamt-rev-uma-ukpai-died-mentioned-what-late-preacher-doing/

https://x.com/i/status/2034322786206843057

Source: Legit.ng