A representative of the General Overseer of the Redeeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E.A. Adeboye was present at Uma Ukpai's burial

The pastor who represented the RCCG G.O shared the powerful message he was sent to deliver to the family from his principal

Heartfelt comments trailed the video as social media users flooded the comments section to pen consolation messages

The representative of Pastor Adeboye at Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai’s burial sent a powerful message to the late preacher’s family from the RCCG G.O.

A video from his speech surfaced on social media, where he conveyed the message from the G.O to the family of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai.

Adeboye's representative shares powerful message from G.O to Uma Ukpai's family. Photo: Oga Yenne TV

Source: Facebook

Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, a prominent Nigerian spiritual leader and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, had passed away on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80.

His family later confirmed his death and described it as a peaceful transition following a lifetime devoted to Christian service.

His ministry, which lasted more than six decades, influenced countless individuals both within Nigeria and internationally.

Throughout his years of service, Ukpai was recognised for his passionate preaching, powerful teachings, and dedication to spiritual mentorship.

Adeboye's representative gives speech at Uma Ukpai's burial

A Facebook user known as Oga Yenne TV, who provided video coverage of the event, posted a video of Adeboye's representative giving his speech.

The representative introduced himself as Pastor Kalu Ndukwe, the Continental Overseer of RCCG Continent 1, and a member of the RCCG governing council.

He said in his speech:

"I have come on behalf of my father in the Lord, Pastor E.A. Adeboye. The governing council mandated us to be here to say farewell to Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai and also to bring heartfelt felicitations to the family and the entire Christian body, not only in Nigerian but all through the world.

"Daddy Adeboye is a good friend of late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai and have been together for a very long time. On that note, he has said so much good about Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai. It is on this premise that he mandated us to be here. So I want to say to the family: The Lord bless you, the Lord keep you.

"The Almighty God would continue to console you and the entire body of Christ. The almighty God will give us a replacement in the mighty name of Jesus Christ."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Adeboye's message to Uma Ukpai's family

Bright Emmanson

"Nice they were represented but it would have been beautiful if they were present."

Onyinye Gift

"He's old too is not easy."

Pastor Adeboye’s representative at Uma Ukpai’s burial shares powerful message from RCCG G.O. Photo: Dr Uma Ukpai

Source: Twitter

In a related story, a rare video showed the drama that unfolded after Uma Ukpai's coffin arrived at a compound ahead of the burial.

Photo, video of Umah Ukpai's tomb emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photos and video posted on social media captured the tomb where the late Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's body would finally be laid to rest.

A video showed the interior of Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai's final resting place right in his hometown in Ohafia, Abia State.

Source: Legit.ng