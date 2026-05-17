40 million Nigerian telecom subscribers face service disruptions due to regulatory disputes over airtime borrowing

FCCPC's new regulations spark controversy as subscribers demand clarity and reinstatement of essential lending services

Legal battles intensify as courts intervene, yet airtime credit remains unavailable for millions, raising financial inclusion concerns

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Millions of Nigerian telecom subscribers have remained without access to airtime and data credit services following a prolonged regulatory dispute involving the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), telecom operators, and digital lending providers.

The suspension, which affected major operators including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom, and 9mobile, reportedly disrupted services for an estimated 40 million subscribers nationwide in April 2026.

Stakeholders flay FCCPC over new lending guidelines as telcos suspend service. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For many Nigerians, airtime borrowing is more than a convenience. It serves as an accessible short-term credit option, especially for low-income earners, traders, and small business owners who rely on uninterrupted communication for daily operations.

Subscribers across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja described the service as essential for business continuity and emergency communication, with many expressing concern over the prolonged disruption.

FCCPC regulations at the centre of the dispute

The controversy is linked to the FCCPC’s Digital Economy and Online Lending (DEON) Consumer Lending Regulations 2025, which classified airtime and data credit services as lending products requiring additional licensing and consumer protection compliance.

The FCCPC has maintained that it did not directly ban airtime borrowing services. According to the commission, telecom operators independently suspended the services as part of their compliance decisions.

In a statement cited by reports, the commission stated that it did not issue any directive preventing consumers from accessing lawful telecom value-added services.

However, other documents reportedly showed that the commission had issued compliance directives to telecom operators regarding providers that did not meet the DEON requirements. These directives allegedly included warnings of possible sanctions and financial penalties for continued engagement with unapproved service providers.

This contradiction has intensified debate over the commission’s exact role in the disruption.

Court orders and regulatory uncertainty

The legal dispute deepened in April 2026 after multiple court interventions.

On April 15, the Federal High Court in Lagos reportedly granted an interim injunction restraining the FCCPC from enforcing parts of the DEON regulations following a suit filed by the Wireless Application Service Providers Association of Nigeria.

The applicants argued that the FCCPC may have extended its oversight into areas traditionally supervised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Days later, another Federal High Court in Abuja reportedly restrained MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria from suspending telecommunications infrastructure used by Nairtime Holdings Limited and Nairtime Nigeria Limited.

The court reportedly described the disruption as unlawful interference with an NCC-issued operational licence and ordered that services should not be further interrupted.

Despite these rulings, airtime credit services remained unavailable on several networks for weeks, raising concerns among industry stakeholders about regulatory certainty and compliance with judicial decisions.

Five approved firms draw public attention

The situation became more contentious after five companies were approved to operate within the airtime and data lending segment during the ongoing dispute.

The firms include Total Tim Nigeria Ltd., Rane Interractive Medien CLS Ltd., Mode NG Applications Nigeria Ltd., Cloud Interractive Associate Ltd., and Coverage Broadband Ltd.

Industry observers estimate the market value of airtime and data lending services at between ₦300 billion and ₦400 billion annually.

The approval of these firms has generated questions over ownership structures, operational capacity, and the transparency of the licensing process.

Particular attention has focused on Rane Interactive Medien CLS Limited, which was reportedly incorporated in August 2025, shortly after the DEON regulations were introduced. Reports indicate that its registered business activities were largely software and web-related services rather than telecommunications or financial lending.

Stakeholders have called for greater clarity on the criteria used for approvals and whether proper competitive processes were followed.

Broader implications for financial inclusion

Industry analysts say the dispute reflects wider tensions between the FCCPC and the NCC over regulatory jurisdiction in Nigeria’s telecom and digital finance sectors.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, Gbenga Adebayo, reportedly noted that subscribers were bearing the consequences of unresolved institutional overlaps.

Karl Toriola also stated that MTN’s XtraTime service would only return after either full compliance with FCCPC requirements or a clear court ruling defining the commission’s authority.

Analysts warn that the prolonged suspension could affect financial inclusion, as airtime lending often serves as the first formal credit experience for millions of Nigerians who may not have access to traditional banking products.

FCCPC's new lending guidelines lead to backlash for FCCPC. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Concerns have also emerged over whether newly licensed lenders are subject to the same prudential and consumer protection standards applied by the Central Bank of Nigeria to traditional financial institutions.

With court proceedings still ongoing and regulatory tensions unresolved, telecom subscribers, operators, and digital lenders remain caught in a dispute that continues to affect one of Nigeria’s most widely used microcredit services.

FCCPC under fire as subscribers lament artime suspension

Legit.ng earlier reported that the temporary suspension of airtime and data loan services by major telecommunications operators, including MTN and Airtel, has triggered widespread outrage among subscribers, with many describing the move as harsh, poorly timed, and damaging to their livelihoods.

Several subscribers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who spoke on Monday accused the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) of failing to consider the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians before directing the suspension.

The affected services, commonly used by millions of subscribers to borrow airtime or data during emergencies, were halted as telecom operators moved to comply with the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng