Burna Boy was accompanied by his father, Samuel Ogulu, and renowned music executive Soso Soberekon, signaling a meeting of significant weight

Insiders suggested the discussions may be centered around massive developmental projects the singer is embarking on

This visit followed a long-standing relationship between the singer and the state leadership, dating back to his historic homecoming in 2021

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy has paid a visit to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

The visit, which took place on Tuesday, March 17, has drawn attention after photos from the meeting surfaced online.

Burna Boy was accompanied by his father, Samuel Ogulu, and renowned music executive Soso Soberekon to the meeting with Fubara. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral images, the Afrofusion star, who recently made another history, was seen dressed in a well-tailored dark blue kaftan, standing beside the governor in what appeared to be a cordial meeting.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, did not visit alone.

He was accompanied by his father, Samuel Ogulu, as well as popular music executive Soso Soberekon.

The details of the discussion between the singer and the governor remain unknown.

However, insiders privy to the meeting believe the visit may be connected to potential developmental projects in Rivers State, especially given Burna Boy’s roots in the region.

This is not the first time Burna Boy has visited the Rivers State Government House.

In 2021, the singer met with former governor Nyesom Wike following a major milestone in his career.

That same year, after winning a Grammy Award, Burna Boy was honoured with the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), one of the highest recognitions in the state.

See photos from the visit:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's visit to Fubara

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Creptoyrn stated:

"He doesn’t need the support of NDDC. He shud sell his Ferrari and sponsor the project single-handedly"

@EGamon62807 noted:

"Wizkid no send Ijebu people, Davido and his Uncle dey dance up and down for Osun people"

@odieari shared:

"But why Burna Boy nah dey go home ones a while ? Nah VDM nw dey give am update about him village this does not sound right bro Every public figure should always remember where they came from, that’s your root and foundation."

@smartjay_ wrote:

"Burna boy has touched more lives than any President in Nigeria dead or alive"

@GHOSTGENERAL_23 noted:

"This is how you build impact. Nor by campaigning for PDP and telling your fans to vote your uncle"

In 2021, Burna Boy met with former governor Nyesom Wike following his Grammy win. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy, Tems set Billboard record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music stars Tems and Burna Boy reached a new career milestone after becoming the African artists with the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.

The duo achieved the feat after earning new spots on the chart through their features on J. Cole's latest album, The Fall-Off. Before the new entries,

Tems and Burna Boy were tied with South African rock band Seether, with each act having seven songs on the prestigious chart.

Source: Legit.ng