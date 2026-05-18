The Ecobank *326# USSD code offers a fast, cashless way for customers to transfer funds, buy airtime, and open instant accounts directly from any mobile device, no internet required.

The Ecobank *326# USSD code is a unified shortcut that lets customers access services. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The Ecobank *326# USSD code serves as a unified shortcut, giving customers access to various banking services, including transfers, airtime top-ups, and account management, all from a single menu.

Users can instantly open an Ecobank Xpress Account via USSD and receive an account number linked to their mobile line without visiting a branch.

and receive an account number linked to their mobile line without visiting a branch. The service operates without internet access via GSM , making it a dependable option for banking transactions when mobile data or banking apps are unavailable.

, making it a dependable option for banking transactions when mobile data or banking apps are unavailable. Each transaction on the platform is secured with a user-created 4-digit PIN to protect funds and prevent unauthorised access.

Every Ecobank USSD code for transfers, airtime and account opening

The official Ecobank shortcode is *326#. This Ecobank transfer code allows customers to access various banking services from any mobile phone. After dialling the code, users can transfer money, buy airtime, pay bills, check account balances, and manage their accounts without internet access.

Ecobank *326# USSD menu options (All services in one place)

The Ecobank USSD code for transfers works across major Nigerian networks, including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile.

Main menu/activation *326# Check balance *326*0# Airtime top-up for self *326*Amount# Airtime top-up for others *326*Amount*PhoneNumber# Transfer to the Ecobank account *326*1*Amount*AccountNumber# Transfer to other banks *326*2*Amount*AccountNumber# To open an Xpress savings account *326# (Select 'Open Account') To reset PIN *326# (Select PIN reset option)

What you need to activate the Ecobank USSD code

Before using the Ecobank USSD code for transfers, customers must meet a few requirements to complete registration successfully. These include:

An active Ecobank account

A mobile number linked to the account

An Ecobank debit card for verification

Access to supported networks such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, or 9mobile numbers.

Sufficient airtime to complete transactions

How to register for the Ecobank transfer code

Setting up the Ecobank transfer code is simple and can be completed within minutes directly from a mobile phone. It is available for existing app users, existing customers without the app, and non-customers. Below are the simple steps to register.

Ecobank transfer code setup is quick and easy via mobile phone. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Existing Ecobank Mobile app users

If you already use the Ecobank Mobile app, there's no need to register again. You can start using the USSD platform right away by following these steps:

Dial *326# on any mobile phone (smart or feature phone). Enter your existing 6-digit PIN used for transactions on the Ecobank Mobile App. If you forget your PIN, open the Ecobank Mobile App to reset it instantly.

Ecobank customers not on the mobile app (self-registration)

If you have a traditional Ecobank account but don't use the mobile app, you can register yourself using your ATM card details.

Dial *326# from the mobile number linked to your bank account. Select option 3 (Attach Mobile Number to account). Enter your account details if prompted. Provide the last four digits of your Ecobank debit/ATM card for verification. Create and confirm a secure 4-digit USSD PIN to complete activation.

Non-Ecobank customers (open an Xpress account)

Opening an Ecobank account for non-Ecobank customers is instant via Xpress Account registration. Below are the simple steps to follow:

Non-Ecobank customers can open an Ecobank Xpress Account instantly. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Dial *326# from any mobile phone. Select option 1 (Open Xpress Account). Follow the on-screen prompts to enter your basic details and complete registration. Once your Xpress account number is sent via SMS, deposit money into it and request a debit card to access online, in-store, and ATM withdrawals.

How to transfer money using Ecobank USSD code

The Ecobank USSD code for transfer allows customers to send money to Ecobank accounts and other Nigerian banks quickly and securely.

Transfer money to another bank

Dial *326# on your registered phone number. Select "Transfer." Choose "Other Banks." Enter the recipient's account number and bank name. Input the amount to transfer. Confirm the transaction using your 4-digit PIN.

How to buy airtime using Ecobank USSD

Customers can recharge both personal and third-party phone numbers directly from their account balance.

Customers can buy airtime for themselves or others via USSD. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Buy airtime for yourself

Dial *326*Amount# and confirm the transaction with your PIN.

Example: If you want to buy ₦1,000 airtime, dial *326*1000# and enter your PIN to confirm.

Buy airtime for another number

Dial *326*Amount*PhoneNumber#

Example: To send ₦2,000 airtime to the phone number 08012345678, you would dial *326*2000*08012345678# and confirm with your USSD PIN.

How to reset your Ecobank USSD PIN

Users who forget their transfer PIN can reset it directly through the USSD platform. Steps to reset PIN

Dial *326#. Select "Reset PIN" or "Set PIN." Verify your identity using your debit card details if requested. Create and confirm a new 4-digit PIN.

Users can reset a forgotten transfer PIN easily using the USSD platform. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is the Ecobank sort code?

The Ecobank sort code is a unique banking identifier used to identify specific Ecobank branches for transactions. Customers may need the sort code for certain transfers, salary processing, or banking documentation. Since the code varies by branch, it can be obtained directly from the bank or through customer support.

What is the Ecobank transfer code?

The official Ecobank transfer code is *326#.

Ecobank's official transfer code is *326#. Photo: @EcobankNGR (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is the Ecobank account balance code?

The Ecobank account balance code is *326*0#.

Can I transfer money without internet access?

The Ecobank USSD service lets users transfer money, buy airtime, pay bills, and check their balance without internet access or mobile data.

Can I open an Ecobank account using USSD?

Customers can open an Ecobank account via the Ecobank USSD platform by dialling *326# without visiting a branch or using an internet connection. Non-customers can instantly create an Ecobank Xpress Account, a digital savings account designed for simple and paperless banking.

Customers can contact Ecobank through official support channels, branch offices, or helplines for assistance. You can reach them through the following options:

You can contact Ecobank via its official support channels, branch offices, or customer helplines. Photo: @ecobank_nigeria (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Phone numbers: +234 700 500 0000 or +234 (0) 201 270 1323

+234 700 500 0000 or +234 (0) 201 270 1323 Email: assist@ecobank.com

assist@ecobank.com WhatsApp: +234 808 760 3717 (via Rafiki, the Ecobank digital assistant)

+234 808 760 3717 (via Rafiki, the Ecobank digital assistant) X (Twitter): @ecobank_nigeria

@ecobank_nigeria Facebook: @EcobankNGR

@EcobankNGR Instagram: @ecobank_nigeria

The Ecobank *326# USSD platform is a fast and reliable way to transfer money, buy airtime, reset PINs, and open an account from a mobile phone. It works on all major Nigerian networks and requires no internet, making banking easy anytime, anywhere.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to check a mobile number on a SIM card for Airtel, MTN, 9Mobile, and Glo. Nigerian mobile networks offer fast, reliable ways to check your phone number, and the process is entirely free.

Most methods for checking mobile numbers work on all types of phones. Options such as USSD codes, calling another number, or checking your SIM pack are compatible with any device. However, phone settings may differ slightly depending on your device model.

Proofreading by Isaac Wangethi, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng