Cloakzy’s biography: age, real name, girlfriend, net worth

Dennis Lepore, previously known as Faze Cloakzy, is an American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, professional video game player, and social media influencer renowned for playing Fortnite, PUBG, and H1Z1 at a professional level. He is a former member of a gaming clan called FaZe Clan.

The Twitch streamer posing for a photo with his fan at a stadium. Photo: @cloakzy

Source: Instagram

What is Cloakzy's real name? His actual name is Dennis Lepore. Have a look at his biography and find more information, including details about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Dennis Lepore

Dennis Lepore Nicknames: Faze Cloakzy, Cloak

Faze Cloakzy, Cloak Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26 December, 1995

26 December, 1995 Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: Austin, Texas, US

Austin, Texas, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 152

152 Weight in kilograms: 69

69 Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Girlfriend: Alexia Raye

Alexia Raye Profession: YouTuber, Twitch Streamer, social media influencer

YouTuber, Twitch Streamer, social media influencer Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @cloakzy

@cloakzy YouTube: Cloakzy

Cloakzy Twitter: @cloakzy

@cloakzy Twitch: cloakzy

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Cloakzy's biography

The popular Twitch streamer was born and raised in the United States of America as Dennis Lepore.

A photo of the YouTuber jubilating in a black cap. Photo: @cloakzy

Source: Instagram

How old is Cloakzy?

The YouTuber was born on 26 December, 1995. Therefore, as of December 2021, Cloakzy's age is 26 years.

What is Dennis Lepore's nationality?

Dennis is an American national of white ethnicity.

Rise to stardom

He started out in 2015 when he began playing H1Z1 professionally. When PUBG was at its peak of popularity, he joined the KnightsGG team. Following the release of Fortnite, the Twitch streamer earned himself a record for most eliminations in one Fortnite game in 2018.

The same year, he joined Faze Clan, an eSports organization known for its competitiveness in Call of Duty, Fortnite, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. Prior to leaving the organisation, he was the captain of the Faze Clan's Fortnite team. In 2021, he announced his departure from FaZe. Lepore could not leave earlier because of his contract, despite having internal disagreements with other members and management.

As of today, Cloakzy's Twitch channel has 2.8 million followers. He often plays Call of Duty, Halo Infinite and Escape from Tarkov.

Since his career debut, Dennis has extended his reach to YouTube. He currently boasts over 1.26 million subscribers and almost 100 million views with his most popular video titled Carrying The Nicest Random Girl on Fortnite (Random Duos) with almost 5 million views.

Aside from YouTube, the Twitch streamer is a famous personality on Instagram and has garnered over 1.4 million followers. On the platform, he often uploads short videos on gaming. He has a similarly large following on Twitter with 1.6 million followers.

The Twitch streamer in blue shoes posing for a photo with his friends. Photo: @cloakzy

Source: Instagram

Who is Cloakzy's girlfriend?

Dennis has been dating Alexia Raye since 2018. Cloakzy's girlfriend is also a Twitch streamer and a Shorty Award winner. Their collaborations on live streams and videos fuelled the rumours of dating. Eventually, he confirmed the rumours on National Girlfriend Day, 1 August, 2018, when he posted a picture of him with Alexia.

Are Cloakzy and Alexia still dating? Yes, they are. Alexia recently posted a photo of them together, as well as wished Dennis Happy Birthday.

How tall is Dennis Lepore?

The YouTuber is 5 feet 8 inches or 178 centimetres tall, and he weighs 152 pounds or 69 kilograms. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

What is Cloakzy's net worth?

No verified sources state how much the Twitch streamer is worth. However, according to ExactNetWorth, he is allegedly worth $1 million.

Cloakzy has recently moved into his house, which he flaunted on his Twitter, stating,

Officially a homeowner

Additionally, he uploaded a video displaying his new car, a shiny metallic grey McLaren.

Cloakzy is a rising sought-after personality who has been passionate about his career since he debuted. He often engages his fans through his social media handles.

READ ALSO: Kiara Barnes' biography: age, height, family, ethnicity, nationality

Legit.ng has recently published an article about the biography of Kiara Barnes. She is an American actress, model and singer.

Kiara's fame skyrocketed following her appearance in The Bold and the Beautiful lovers as Zoe Buckingham. Who exactly is Kiara Barnes? Have a look at her biography and find more information, including details about her career and personal life.

Source: Legit.ng