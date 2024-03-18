Who is Layton Simon? Meet the inspiration for Lamar from BMF

Layton Simon is a former drug dealer and youth advocate from the United States of America. He gained widespread recognition for inspiring the popular Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family) character named Lamar. He is also famous as one of the rivals of the Flenory brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T.

Layton Simon in a brown shirt (L). Layton Simon during a YouTube interview with VladTV (R). Photo: @iPromote89, @l8nightlavon on X (Twitter), Instagram (modified by author)

Layton Simon became famous after the Starz series Black Mafia Family portrayed Lamar's character as inspired by his story. However, there are some noticeable differences between the fictional character and Layton Simon.

Profile summary

Full name Layton Simon Gender Male Year of birth 1958 Age 67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Detroit, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 5 Profession Youth advocate

Layton Simon’s biography

The infamous American personality was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, United States, where he resides. He is an American national of African-American heritage. He grew up alongside four siblings, one brother (deceased) and three sisters.

What is Layton Simon’s age?

The former American illicit substance dealer's exact age remains a mystery. However, according to various sources, his age is estimated to be around 67, including the fact that he was arrested at 9 in 1967. He was reportedly born in 1958.

Five facts about Layton Simon. Photo: @l8nightlavon/Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Layton Simon?

At the tender age of eight, he protected his mother from two illicit substance addicts with a shotgun he brought home from the South. This moment gave him the confidence he needed to survive on the streets. By the time he was 14, Layton had already stepped into the dark world of illicit substance trafficking, learning from infamous drug lord Harold Stinson.

Detroit, known as the Motor City, was a breeding ground for such gangs in the 1970s. A year into the business, Layton quickly found his place, amassing wealth and defying conventional wisdom by purchasing a 1972 Lincoln Town car at 15. With time, he gained prominence in the business and oversaw the SouthWest Detroit illicit substance operation.

Layton Simon and Big Meech's rivalry

In the business, Layton got embroiled in battles with the Flenory brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T. After Layton's brother was murdered, Big Meech allegedly bragged about the deed, intensifying Layton's anger.

Despite their conflicts, Layton praised Big Meech for upholding street codes, respecting him for not resorting to police intervention unlike others, particularly Edrick E.D. Boyd, whom Layton accused of betrayal.

Did Layton Simon get arrested?

Layton's brushes with the law began early, with an arrest at nine years old during the 1967 Detroit riots. He was arrested for stealing some hats, but he did not go to jail because of his age at that time. He was arrested numerous times throughout his life before finally changing his ways.

Layton Simon’s BMF portrayal

Contrary to his BMF portrayal, Layton Simon’s is alive in real-life. Having left behind a life of crime, he has embraced a new path. Today, he is an active member of society, advocating for social change and youth development. He mentors teenagers and uses his own experiences to discourage them from engaging in criminal activities.

Layton’s outreach extends to schools and social events, committed to spreading awareness through speaking events, highlighting the importance of education and the risks of getting involved in crime. In addition, Layton owns a clothing brand called Made In Plan. It helps him support his community projects.

Who is Lamar in BMF?

Lamar Silas is a prominent character in the hit Starz series BMF (Black Mafia Family), portrayed by British actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa. Eric Kofi-Abrefa was born on 7 September 1976. He is known for his roles in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), Fury (2014), and Snowden (2016).

What happened to Lamar in BMF?

In a violent encounter, Meech nearly kills Lamar, leaving him in a coma. Remarkably, Lamar wakes up and escapes the hospital. This happens after Lamar returns to Southwest Detroit to reclaim his territory and his lady (Monique). Eventually, he runs mad after he kills his girlfriend due substance addiction.

Is Layton Simon married?

The Detroit native is currently not married. He is also presumed single. However, he was previously married but parted ways with his wife after being together for some time. He has five children.

Fast facts about Layton Simon

Who is Layton Simon? Layton Simon is an American youth advocate and former illicit substance dealer. He inspired the character played by Lamar Silas in the TV series Big Mafia Family (BMF). Where is Layton Simon from? He was born in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Is Layton Simon alive? Layton Simon is alive. After serving a prison sentence, he returned to Detroit, leaving his crime life behind. Who portrayed Lamar Silas in the BMF series? The character of Lamar Silas in BMF was portrayed by British actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa. Does Layton Simon have siblings? Yes, he has three sisters and one brother (deceased). Is Layton Simon married? He is not married or dating anyone at the moment. Does Layton Simon have children? Yes, he has five kids. Where does Layton Simon live now? He currently resides in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Layton Simon is a former drug dealer and youth advocate from the United States of America. He achieved widespread recognition for being the inspiration for the popular Starz series BMF character named Lamar. Layton Simon is now an upstanding citizen and is currently based in Detroit, Michigan State. He advocates for youth development and social change.

