Big Brother Titans: Jenni O’s biography, age, origins, socials

Big Brother Titans: Ziyakhala Wahala is the name given to South Africa's Big Brother franchise adaptation. Contestants live in an isolated house, similar to Big Brother Naija. The housemates are competing for the grand prize of $100,000. Jenni O, a health and safety specialist from Nigeria, is one of the contestants participating in BBTitans.

Jenni O is a contestant on Big Brother Titans, a reality show that premiered on 15 January 2023. She is up against 19 other Nigerian and South African competitors. Like the rest, she hopes to bag the grand prize after the show ends.

Profile summary

Full name Jenni Okoro Gender Female Date of birth 1998 Age 25 years (as of January 2023) Place of birth Imo State, Nigeria Current residence Chicago, Illinois, USA Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Health and safety specialist

Big Brother Titans' Jenni O's biography

The Nigerian health and safety specialist was born in Imo State, Nigeria. She currently lives in Chicago, Illinois, USA. As of 2023, BBTitans Jenni O's age is 25 years. She has not revealed details about her date of birth, but it's known that she was born in 1998.

She has one sister, Nneka Okeke, and two cousins, Chioma Tracy Nkwocha and Uchechi Nkwocha.

In terms of education, she attended Illinois State University and The University of Georgia, where she earned a Master's degree in public health.

Career

Jenni O rose to prominence after being announced as one of the contestants in Big Brother Titans, a mash-up of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise.

The Big Brother Titan contestants will be voted on by the public, and the winner will be determined by the public's votes. It is the first reality TV show of its kind, with housemates from South Africa and Nigeria. The show's first season premiered on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 on 15 January 2023.

Jenny O from BBTitans is a vibrant daredevil with strong opinions and little time for nonsense. She joined Big Brother Titans because she felt it was her time to shine after completing her master's degree and auditioning for several other shows.

Jenni is also very open-minded and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Nonetheless, she believes she is the celebrity in every room and that all eyes should be on her when she walks in. Other fascinating facts about her include the following:

She can make goosey and pounding yam.

She can cry if you eat her food when she is hungry.

She likes Afrobeat music.

She is a team player and team leader.

She loves long Island drinks.

She is courageous and up for new challenges.

She is fluent in Yoruba, English, Spanish (language) and Spanglish.

She is a peacemaker on good days and a troublemaker on bad days, but she is a troublemaker 95% of the time.

Jenni O from Big Brother Titans' social media presence

Big Brother Titans Jenni O is active on various social media platforms. Here are her social media handles:

FAQs

Who is Jenni O? She is a health and safety specialist from Nigeria who is currently one of the Big Brother Titans contestants. How old is Jenni O? As of 2023, Jenni is 25 years old. What did Jenni O study? The health and safety expert studied at both Illinois State University and The University of Georgia, where she earned a master's degree in Public Health. What is Jenni O's nationality? She is a Nigerian national and is of black ethnicity. Where does Jenni O currently live? She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA. What is Jenni O's state of origin? she was born and raised in Imo State, Nigeria.

Jenni O is a Nigerian health and safety expert. She first came into the limelight in January 2023 when she was announced as one of Big Brother Titans' contestants. She resides in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

