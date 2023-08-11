Who is Micah McDonald from Selling Sunset? His life before and after

Who is Micah McDonald? He is an American reality TV personality, entrepreneur and real estate developer. He gained prominence after being featured in season five of the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset. He is also a fitness enthusiast.

Micah McDonald ventured into the real estate industry long before he became famous through the reality TV series Seling Sunset. He is also an Instagram personality with a significant fan following. Here is a look at his life before and after the TV series.

Profile summary

Full name Micah McDonald Gender Male Year of birth 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 7 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, real estate developer, athlete, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @iam_micah

Who is Micah McDonald from Selling Sunset?

The Selling Sunset star was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. He is 38 years old as of 2023, having been born in 1985.

He revealed in the reality TV series that he was born into a family of eight children and is the third-born child. He is an American national of white ethnicity, residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What does Micah McDonald do for a living?

Micah McDonald is a real estate developer and has been in the real estate business for quite a while, and in 2016, he purchased a 1,700 square feet property in Los Angeles, California. Over five years, he transformed the property into a 10,000 square feet elegant house.

He is also a reality TV personality and has been featured in season five of the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset. The reality TV series brings together different players in the Los Angeles real estate business.

Besides real estate ventures, he is a restauranteur and owns Sagrado Mezcaleria. The restaurant is based in Atwater, California, and it embraces and honours the spirit of Mezcal. He is also a social media personality boasting a considerable following on Instagram. He shares his lifestyle pictures, especially workout session videos, on the platform.

What is Micah McDonald’s net worth?

The reality TV personality’s net worth is alleged to be $1 million, according to Digital Global Times. His primary income source is believed to be earnings from his thriving ventures in the real estate industry. He also earns from his restaurant business and social media endeavours such as brand endorsements.

Does Micah McDonald have a girlfriend?

The Selling Sunset star Micah McDonald is seemingly not in a relationship. In the reality TV series, Micah and co-cast member Emma Hernan appear close to one another and even go on a date twice. However, not much can be said about their on-screen romance as the two have not confirmed their dating rumours. As a result, Micah McDonald is presumably single.

Fast facts about Micah McDonald from Selling Sunset

What is Micah McDonald’s age? The real estate developer was reportedly born in 1985. His age is alleged to be 38 years as of 2023. Where does Micah McDonald come from? He is a Texas native living in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Micah McDonald’s profession? He is a real estate developer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur. What happened to Micah McDonald and Emma Hernan? The duo first met in season five of the reality TV series Selling Sunset and are thought to be crushing on each other. How much is Micah McDonald worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Who is Micah McDonald’s girlfriend? The reality TV star is seemingly not dating now. What is Micah McDonald’s height? His height is 6 feet or 183 centimetres.

Even though Micah McDonald rose to stardom after being featured in Selling Sunset, he already made a name for himself in the Los Angeles real estate industry. He also owns a restaurant. The real estate developer resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

