30 best ENFP characters: captivating characters with this personality

ENFP stand for extraverted, intuitive, feeling, and perceiving. These are traits displayed by some characters in animes, cartoons, and films. They are often enthusiastic, charismatic, and passionate, making many people like them. ENFP characters are open to new ideas and have keen eyes for identifying people’s potential and helping their growth.

In most films and TV series, ENFP characters are protagonists—they always do good to help others. They are loyal friends who look out for others. They are adventurous and always ready to take up anything coming their way. It is fun to watch them as they bring good vibes to any film they are featured in.

Best ENFP characters

Who are the most famous ENFP characters? Undoubtedly, there are numerous ENFP characters you have encountered in films. Here is a list of notable characters who have captured many people’s attention.

1. Buffy Summers (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Buffy is one of the best female ENFP characters featured in the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She is a young woman who grows up fighting and slaying vampires, demons, and other creatures. Buffy even becomes romantically involved with vampires such as Angle and Spike. She is a brave teenage girl who transforms into a confident and courageous woman.

2. Dory (Finding Nemo)

Dory is a blue tang in the animated TV series Finding Nemo. People find her amazing due to her never-give-up mentality. She remains optimistic regardless of the situation and is always willing to help whenever needed.

3. Elastigirl (The Incredibles)

Elastigirl, also referred to as Helen Parr or Mrs. Incredible, is a superhero character in The Incredible. She delights people with her fighting skills and is always ready for a good cause fight.

4. Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

Katniss Everdeen is a protagonist in The Hunger Games trilogy. She is portrayed as a young woman who assumes the role of a reluctant hero. She is an incredible fighter, always willing to do anything for her survival or the good of her loved ones.

5. Ginger Grant (Gilligan's Island)

Ginger Grant from Gilligan's Island is an adventurous character unwilling to settle for less. In her determination to fulfil her adventurous spirit, she takes enormous risks. She captures many people’s attention due to her beauty and risk-taking attitude.

6. Harley Quinn (Batman: The Animated Series)

Harley Quinn is a protagonist character in Batman: The Animated Series. She is an ex-psychiatrist who is romantically involved with Joker. She is among the smart ENFP characters who are always in for a good, adventurous moment regardless of how dangerous it may be.

7. Indiana Jones (Indiana Jones franchise)

Despite Indiana facing numerous challenges, he never gave up on achieving what he wanted. He is excited by adventure and is ready to surmount any challenges that come with it. This has been his personality from a young age.

8. Jake Sully (Avatar)

Jake Sully from Avatar also has a likeable ENFP personality. He is an ex-marine who was among the first humans to join an avatar, and he did so despite his disability. He is a fierce defender of people from his new planet and is ready for a challenge.

9. James T. Kirk (Star Trek)

James T. Kirk is the adventurous captain of the Starship Enterprise, exploring space. Along the way, he encounters many battles involving unknown aliens and never surrenders when rescuing his crew. Being a Starship captain, he takes many risks that endanger his life and the ship.

10. John McClane (Die Hard)

John is a no-nonsense NYPD detective ready to go any length to take on criminals. He is smart and outwits his opponents in creative ways. He is always prepared to confront his fears and demonstrates his fearlessness when he saves his wife from terrorists twice.

11. Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean)

Jack Sparrow is among the enchanting ENFP characters in movies. He loves adventure and always wears a smile on his face no matter what he faces. He enjoys his endeavours both at sea and on land. He is witty and displays brilliance in how he tackles challenges.

12. Fox Mulder (The X-Files)

Fox Mulder from The X-Files is a conspiracy theorist determined to unearth truths about various matters. While he might be viewed as an outsider, his resilience in fighting for what he believes is right makes him an outstanding character. He shows deep enthusiasm and interest in paranormal events.

13. Legolas (The Lord of the Rings)

Legolas is a fierce warrior and a loyal friend, ready to fight and protect his people regardless of the cost. He is a talented swordsman and archer who loves going on dangerous quests. Even though he has a calm personality, he sometimes gets violent, especially when facing an adversary.

14. Lisbeth Salander (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo)

Lisbeth Salander from The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is an introverted and asocial character. She is a people’s defender, especially women who men abuse. She is not afraid to sacrifice on behalf of her loved ones.

15. Michael Corleone (The Godfather)

Michael Corleone is an innovative and determined character. He reluctantly joined his family business but quickly adapted to the ways of the industry, becoming an influential person. He is an excellent strategist and a ruthless person when dealing with enemies.

16. Neo (The Matrix)

Morpheus saw Neo as the only hope for the human race. In a world quickly being taken over by robots, Neo rises to protect and defend humans from powerful computer-programmed opponents like Agent Smith. He is an introverted person, always thinking more than he talks.

17. Sherlock Holmes (Sherlock Holmes)

Sherlock Holmes plays an intelligent detective combating dangerous criminals. He has a unique perspective on criminal cases, which makes him a few steps ahead of opponents. He is witty, brave, and arrogant, a personality that makes him well-suited for his job.

18. Rachel Dawes (The Dark Knight)

Rachel Dawes from The Dark Knight is a DA determined to pursue justice. She is outspoken and never relents when fighting mobs in Gotham City. In her pursuit of justice, her braveness and selflessness make her most people’s hero. She can do anything to keep the city safe from bad people.

19. Sarah Connor (The Terminator)

As mothers protect their children, Sarah Conor is not afraid to go to any length to protect her son. She is a headstrong, audacious, and assertive woman. She transforms from a polite waitress to a courageous fighter, making daring moves such as making bombs.

20. Princess Leia (Star Wars)

Princess Leia is a selfless and self-righteous leader of the Rebel Alliance. Instead of living the luxurious life of a princess, she chooses to battle for the freedom of her people and proves to be a brave warrior. She does not focus on her gain but is determined for her people’s victory.

21. Luke Skywalker (Star Wars)

Luke Skywalker is another ENFP character from Star Wars. He is admirable due to his compassionate nature, always doing good things to people around him. In difficult moments, he remains optimistic and does all he can to safeguard his loved ones, even if it means risking his life.

22. The Doctor (Doctor Who)

In Doctor Who, The Doctor is a Time Lord who fights to make the world a better place. He shows courage when battling his opponents, especially the Daleks and the Cybermen. Even though he advocates for peaceful solutions, he never hesitates to change into a fierce warrior when he wants to accomplish something good.

23. Tyrion Lannister (Game of Thrones)

As a tactical politician, Tyrion Lannister always fights for what is right. No matter the magnitude of his opponent, he never shies away from advancing his agenda. He has a soft spot for the underprivileged and uses his bravery to speak and fight for them. He is a relentless seeker for justice.

24. Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

Ariel is among the best female ENFP characters in movies. She is a young woman passionate about chasing her dreams and ready to tackle any obstacle. She dreams of being human, and in her quest, she battles dangerous detractors such as Ursula, the Sea Witch. Her bravery and determination are a motivation for many people.

25. Mulan (Mulan)

This cartoon character is ever ready to defend her country. She shows great courage and bravery as she saves her father and country, putting her life in immense danger. Mulan is an encouragement to many young women who feel belittled in society.

26. Belle (Beauty and the Beast)

Belle is a curious, compassionate, and selfless character in Beauty and the Beast. Even though everyone else fears confronting the Beast, she displays great courage when she takes it on. She makes an independent choice of not marrying Gaston and risking her life to save her father.

27. Ron Weasley (Harry Potter)

Ron Weasley is Harry’s loyal friend. He does not hesitate to accompany Harry on risky adventures, including taking on Lord Voldemort and his followers. His bravery and determination inspire other people to stand up against Lord Voldemort.

28. Frodo Baggins (The Lord of the Rings)

Despite being young, Frodo Baggins accepted the responsibility of carrying the precious ring. He is selfless and brave, carrying the ring even through hostile territories. He faces multiple opponents like the Dark Lord Sauron, Giant Spider, and Orcs but finds creative ways to break free.

29. Dorothy (The Wizard of Oz)

Dorothy is a young woman in The Wizard of Oz. Despite being young, she faces enormous and powerful opponents like the Wicked Witch. She inspires courage among her friends who do not believe in themselves. She is strong-willed and determined to achieve whatever she wants.

30. Genie (Aladdin)

Unlike most genies portrayed as evil in most magical films, Genie from Aladdin is friendly and always all smiles. He is fun-loving and tells funny jokes, even in serious situations, to help ease things up. Genie is full of energy, adventurous, and free-spirited.

ENFP characters are among the most likeable in films and TV series. They have an endearing personality, which makes them heroes in most situations. Additionally, they inspire and motivate other people. If you want encouragement, do not hesitate to check out the above ENFP characters.

