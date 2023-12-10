33 symbols of strength found in different cultures

Cultures worldwide have relied on different symbols of strength to overcome difficult situations. Strength comes in physical, mental, or spiritual forms. Some symbolic images that are associated with it are believed to inspire confidence, resilience, and perseverance. A glimpse into what the strength symbols mean helps to understand their significance.

Life has multiple challenges, and it takes fortitude to overcome them. As a result, strength is an essential attribute everyone, regardless of their culture, should possess. It does not come quickly, but different things have inspired people to exude confidence and have the power to push themselves through. Here are some things that have been sources of strength to different people.

Symbols of strength in different cultures

For a long time, people from different cultures have used some things to represent the attributes they value most. For instance, strength has been associated with multiple things that remind people of their inner power. Here is a compilation of things that symbolise strength for different groups of people.

Masculine symbols of strength

Symbols communicate deeper meanings than words. Many signs have been used since ancient times to explain men's strengths. Here is a compilation of things different cultures use to show masculine powers and abilities.

1. Katana

Katana is the name given to a Japanese sword, representing masculine strength and skill. It is a strength symbol made with folded layers of steel, making it strong enough to cut through anything easily.

2. Mountains

In Arab culture, mountains represent strength and resilience. They have towering heights, are huge in size, and are considered one of nature's greatest powers.

3. Sun

In ancient Rome and Greece, the sun was always depicted as masculine. It symbolised the courageous pursuit of glory. In ancient Egypt, a powerful god ruled over other gods and was referred to as the masculine sky god.

4. Club of Heracles

Heracles, the son of Zeus, portrayed the masculine figure as muscular and strong. He also symbolises courage and determination by defeating the Nemean lion with his club and hands.

5. Viking axe

In Norwegian culture, the Viking axe is an essential tool, not only for war. It was used in most of their activities, representing the prowess and fearlessness of the Vikings.

6. Arrowhead

The arrowhead represents strength and resilience in many cultures. Its sharp tip demonstrates a sense of direction and purpose. It is a reminder of determination and persistence in achieving a targeted goal.

7. Lion

Many people refer to it as the king of the jungle. It is a masculine figure representing bravery, courage, strength and royalty. It commands respect among other wild animals, and its physical might makes it dominate the wild.

8. Gladiator

The Roman culture celebrates the gladiator as a symbol of strength, courage, and resilience. The gladiators were skilled fighters with exceptional combat abilities due to rigorous training.

9. Mjolnir

In Norwegian culture, Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, embodies strength and protection. It stands for physical power and divine might, as it is the preferred weapon for protection from destruction and mayhem.

10. Elephants

Besides being one of the biggest animals, elephants are admired for their intelligence and social structure. They exhibit solid social ties with their family members. They are always united and loyal creatures.

11. Eagle talons

The eagle talons represent strength and precision as they are the primary weapons of these birds of prey. They have powerful legs with sharp and strong paws for capturing and holding prey. They symbolise courage and fearlessness.

12. Eye of Horus

It is a masculine symbol associated with Horus' right eye, removed as he fought Seth. Horus ultimately won the fight, and his eye is considered the symbol of protection.

13. Bull

A bull represents masculinity in many cultures. In ancient Mesopotamia, it symbolises strength, associated with power and virility. Some communities worship them, while others use them to offer sacrifices to appease their gods.

14. Green Man

In many cultures, the Green Man has been used to depict fertility or renewal of life. It is believed to be a source of life, and in some cases, it is portrayed with green leaves signifying foliage, which all life depends on.

15. Koi fish

The fish is another representation of strength; in Japan, it is associated with masculinity as it represents the father. It shows the ultimate success after battling and overcoming impediments.

16. Trident

It has three spikes and has been a power symbol for a long time. Neptune regularly used it to control various forces of nature, such as earthquakes.

Feminine symbols of strength

Women have also stood out and are known for their different attributes that depict their strengths. Below are various feminine symbols of strength and resilience.

1. Venus symbol

Venus is a universal symbol of femininity. The circular symbol depicts the womb, and the cross below it makes it look like it is holding a mirror. The symbol represents the goddess Venus and its outstanding attributes of passion and love.

2. Triquetra

Triquetra, as the name suggests, is a moon which seems to have three phases. The phases represent a woman’s life cycle. The three phases are maidenhood, years of mothering, and wise cronehood.

3. Gaia

Goddess Gaia is also referred to as the great mother by the Greeks. She is recognised as the creator of the earth and can nurture all the living things in it. Her caring character makes her associated with femininity.

4. Goddess Durga

Durga is the Hindu goddess of protection with eight arms. In a situation where you need fierce boundary protection, this goddess will come in handy. The goddess is associated with feminine love and energy.

5. Inverted triangle

The inverted triangle is a symbol of the water element, and it is also linked with femininity. It demonstrates flexibility, depth, and emotions, some of the things associated with women.

6. Rose of Venus

Planet Venus is one of the things that represents the strength of women. The planet moves in a rose-like pattern across the night sky in eight years. It is associated with beauty and brings about the energy of unity.

7. The star of Lada

Among the people of Slavic culture, the star of Lada is a symbol of protection against negativity and darkness. It also represents love, unity, and wisdom associated with women.

8. Athena

Athena depicts the strength women have despite being calm and humble. In Greek culture, Athena protected her children after knocking Hercules unconscious using a stone. It shows women are protective and aggressive when guarding what belongs to them.

9. Phoenix rising

In Greek, Phoenix is a firebird that means rebirth, renewal, determination, eternal life, and resilience. As a feminine symbol of strength, Phoenix represents the ability to forget the past and constantly regenerate yourself as you conquer new heights of life.

10. Sea shells

Sea shells are beautiful pieces, and they have been associated with feminine strength. The shells represent protection, self-reliance, and immortality.

11. Asase Ye Duru

Asase Ye Duru is an African symbol representing Mother Earth's divinity. It is one of the most common feminine symbols of strength associated with providence, protection, divinity, and power.

12. Tree of Life

The Tree of Life is a powerful symbol of strength in Celtic culture. It has a towering height and an extensive root system reminding people of power and wisdom. It motivates most people to be well-grounded while striving to achieve their desires.

13. Celtic not

The Celtic knot is an essential symbol in the Celtic culture. The emblem depicts the interconnectedness of people and the unbreakable bonds among individuals. It represents strength in togetherness.

14. Lotus flower

The lotus flower is beautiful for most people, but they do not see the challenges it has to overcome to achieve beauty. In many cultures, it reminds people of the strength within themselves to flourish despite their hardships.

15. Oak tree

Oak trees are one of the oldest tree species and have shown great strength and endurance. They have a well-developed root system that provides firm anchorage. Additionally, they have a thick back and wide trunks, making them difficult to penetrate.

16. Lioness

In the animal kingdom, the lioness best represents women's strength. The lioness unites the pride, protects it, and shows aggressiveness during hunting to provide food.

17. Ferns and feathers

In many African, European, and Asian traditions, ferns and feathers are always present and associated with womanhood. They are delicate and light in weight, properties that make them represent femininity. Ferns are believed to have magical and healing properties, while feathers embody wisdom and guidance.

Different cultures have different symbols of strength, power, and resilience. They have been used to inspire generations, not only during difficult times. Many people have embraced them and used them as ornaments and decorations.

