What are the Chowder characters? The creatures and voice actors explained

Cartoon characters have been integral to television and pop culture for decades. Among the captivating storylines are the Chowder characters. Chowder is an animated TV series that aired on Cartoon Network from 2007 to 2010. Different animals represent the Chowder characters. Find out who they are and their voice actors.

Panini, Chowder, and Ceviche from Chowder. Photo: @goth_tiger1998, @sco.foe, @cn_mi_infancia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chowder characters, what are they? The Chowder cartoon characters are colourful and provide an imaginative animation to the viewers. Their interesting personalities and entertaining antics have captivated viewers of all ages. Uncover the Chowder characters' names and pictures from the popular anime series. Chowder characters and voice actors

The Chowder cartoon series tells the story of Chowder, a young apprentice chef, and other residents of Marzipan City. He interacts with different characters that bring the show to life. Below are Chowder characters and voice actors who have connected with viewers over the years.

1. Chowder (cat-bear-rabbit hybrid) voiced by Nicky Jones

Chowder from Chowder is voiced by Nicky Jones. Photo: @sco.foe, @chowderjpg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chowder is a lavender cat-bear-rabbit hybrid who is an apprentice chef. The chubby character is the main protagonist in the series. He works at Mung Daal's catering company.

Chowder is young and ambitious. He loves cooking and often gets into trouble for his love of food. The character can sometimes be clumsy and impulsive.

2. Mr. Fugu (red balloon ) voiced by Bob Joles

Mr Fugu is another famous Chowder character. He is a living red, oddly shaped balloon in a wig. He also eats a lot of food and speaks in a British accent.

Fugu loves frequenting Mung Daal restaurant and is one of his essential customers. Mr Fugu's appetite sometimes causes him to flatulate uncontrollably.

3. Panini (pink rabbit) voiced by Liliana Mumy

Panini from Chowder is voiced by Liliana Mumy. Photo: @rabbonnie, @goth_tiger1998 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Panini is another apprentice chef at Mung Daal's catering business. She is a young pink rabbit renowned for her love and devotion to Chowder. She has a nickname for him, which is Schnookums. Panini is relentless in her pursuit of Chowder despite his resistance to her feelings.

4. Shnitzel (rock monster) voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson

Shnitzel from Chowder is voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson. Photo: @cn_mi_infancia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chef Shnitzel is another Chowder cast. He is a composed and strong rock monster with a monotone voice. He also works for Mung Daal's business and communicates with the "Radda radda" catchphrase to express different emotions. Shnitzel is stoic and frequently performs hard labour, which includes lifting heavy objects.

5. Mung Daal (humanoid goat) voiced by Dwight Schultz

Mung Daal is a humanoid goat from Chowder. Photo: @chowderjpg on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mung Daal is a talented chef and the owner of the main catering business in Marzipan City. He is blue and often mentors and trains young trainees in his catering business. Mung Daal is a positive character who loves cooking. He regularly creates innovative and unique recipes.

Mung Daal is also a loving husband to Truffles Deal. He guards his business and takes pride in his work despite competition from Ms Endive.

6. Truffles Daal (mushroom-like creature) voiced by Tara Strong

Truffles Daal is a mushroom-like creature from Chowder. Photo: @pastafism, @hookandpunch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truffles is a female character and the wife of Mung Daal in Chowder. She is a mushroom-like creature renowned for her no-nonsense personality. His propensity to control her husband and her fierce protection of their kitchen recipe stands out on the show. She keeps the recipes a secret from others.

7. Miss Endive (humanoid celery-like creature) voiced by Mindy Sterling

Miss Endive is voiced by Mindy Sterling in Chowder. Photo: @ms.endive on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ms Endive is one of the female Chowder characters. She is wealthy and sophisticated and owns a catering business in Marzipan City.

Due to their competing business, she is known for her rivalry with Mung Daal. She mocks Mung and always attempts to steal his customers. Ms Endive has a snobbish personality and is flashy.

8. Ceviche (squid-like creature) voiced by Elan Garfias

Ceviche from Chowder is a squid-like creature. Photo: @cn_mi_infancia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ceviche is another trainee at Mung Daal's catering company and one of Chowder's closest allies. The character is a young orange little squid-like creature with a calm demeanour.

Ceviche is also talented in cooking and is renowned for his signature seafood dishes. One of his best recipes is Ceviche, which is named after him. Ceviche has a crush on Panini despite her obsession with Chowder.

9. Gorgonzola (rat-like creature) voiced by Will Shadley

Gorgonzola from Chowder is a rat-like creature. Photo: @tengenuzuii, @goth_tiger1998 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Gorgonzola is a miniature, rat-like candle holder who is Chowder's rival. He is an apprentice chef at another Marzipan City catering business.

Gorgonzola is renowned for his snobbish demeanour and tendency to hold others in low regard. He frequently criticises Chowder and his friends, particularly regarding their culinary skills.

10. Kimchi (stink cloud) voiced by C.H. Greenblatt

Kimchi is Chowder's pet and right-hand pal in the anime series. He appears like a stink cloud, and no one likes being around him because of his foul smell. Kimchi is also Chowder's best friend and often assists him in getting out of trouble. His communication style is through facial expressions and different flatulent noises.

11. Stilton (humanoid candle holder) voiced by Stephen Root

Stilton is a humanoid with an orange candle flame on his head. The distinctive character is rude and belches considerably due to his drinking habit. He is known for hitting on women, and one of his targets is Ms Endive. Stilton has a unique ability where he can control the size of his candle flame.

12. Pâté (dancer) voiced by John DiMaggio

Pâté from Chowder. Photo: @foiegraschowder on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Paté is a tall, muscular, human-like character known for his voice. He sings profoundly and is a ballet dance master. The well-sculpted humanoid has green hair and always wears a small black hat. He also has exaggerated lips and is Ceviche's mentor.

13. Kiwi (bird with kiwi fruit-like features) voiced by C. H. Greenblatt

Kiwi from Chowder. Photo: @chowdercartoon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kiwi is a young pink creature who gives Chowder and his friends advice. The boy is photorealistic and provides interstitial narrations, mostly when corny statement and humour is displayed.

14. Chestnut (blue-horned imp) voiced by Tone Loc, John DiMaggio

Chestnut from Chowder is a small blue-horned imp. Photo: @chowderchestnut on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chestnut is one of the male chowder characters and a resident of Marzipan City. He is a small blue-horned imp known for being self-centred and ungrateful. Chestnut is a troublemaker and frequently steals food from other people. The cartoon character has a distinctive laugh, which comes out as a high-pitched cackle.

15. Reuben (pig) voiced by Paul Reubens

Reuben from Chowder. Photo: @chowdercartoon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Reuben is a pig-like Chowder character who appeared in five episodes. In three of the episodes, he appears as an actual antagonist. He is a conman and a thief who steals from people. He tricked Mung Daal, Chowder and Schnitzel into boarding a stolen ship. Reuben dislikes Mung Daal, and the feeling is mutual for Mung Daal.

Is Chowder a girl or boy?

Chowder is the main character in the Chowder series and is a boy. He works as an apprentice for Mung Daal's catering business.

What kind of creature is Chowder?

He is a chubby mixture of a cat, a bear, and a rabbit. The cat-bear-rabbit hybrid is lavender in colour.

Why was Chowder cancelled?

Cartoon Network cancelled the animated series in August 2009. They believed the animation show needed to align with their new demographic target of older boys.

Is Gorgonzola a boy or a girl?

Gorgonzola is a boy. He is a rat-like green creature who is Chowder's best friend.

Chowder is an animated series that aired in the 2000s on Cartoon Network. The characters included Chowder, Mung Daal, Truffles, Shnitzel, and others. These characters brought out the show's theme and have an interesting storyline. Chowder characters are funny and exciting, which makes them popular among children and food lovers.

