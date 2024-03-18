What animals are Aggretsuko characters and who voices them?

If you are a big fan of animation, Aggrestuko might be a familiar series to you. If you have watched the series, you might wonder about the animals representing the different characters. Aggretsuko characters are represented by various creatures from the animal kingdom. Find out the animals voicing various characters.

Aggretsuko is an animation series created by Yeti for Saniro, a Japanese entertainment company. What animal is Aggretsuko? Aggretsuko is a red panda Called Retsuko. Although she appears to be a passive office woman who is naturally well, she turns into an alter ego when singing death metal karaoke as the only way to express her true feelings.

Aggretsuko characters animals

If you have watched Aggretsuko, you may have noticed the animal characters in the cast. Each character depicts a different animal. The show features animal characters from other world regions and is based on modern-day Japanese culture.

So, what animals are the Aggretsuko characters? Here are all the Aggretsuko characters and their voice actors.

Director Gori (Gorilla) voiced by G.K. Bowes

Gori is a western lowland gorilla working as the marketing director at Retsuko's company. She is highly excitable and takes great interest in Retsuko bonding with her after doing yoga and, eventually, karaoke with her.

Fenneko (Fennec fox) voiced by Katelyn Gault

Fenneko is Retsuko's co-worker and best friend in the office. She is a fennec fox, a small crepuscular fox native to the deserts of North Africa, with distinctive huge ears. Fenneko is highly perceptive and insightful and can deduce people's mental states through scrutinising their social media.

Director Ton (Duroc pig) voiced by Josh Petersdorf

Director Ton is one of the villains in Aggretsuko. He is a detestable, misogynistic, patronising and crude boss who doesn't appreciate anything his subordinates do. Ton is a Duroc pig, an older breed of domestic pig, due to his distinctive brown-reddish hair.

Haida (Spotted hyena) voiced by Ben Diskin

What kind of animal is Haida? Haida is a 27-year-old mild-mannered spotted hyena, one of Retsuko's co-workers. He is an avid punk rock fan and plays bass guitar.

In the early seasons of Aggretsuko, Haida has a crush on Restuko and tries vainly to win her heart. He eventually wins it, becoming Retsuko's boyfriend later in the series. According to Nat Geo Kids, the spotted hyena, also known as the laughing hyena, is a species native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Ms. Washimi (Secretary bird) voiced by Tara Platt

Ms. Washimi is a 40-year-old secretary bird working as the secretary to the company's CEO. She is wise and strong-willed and helps Retsuko with advice on her life. The secretary bird is a large, mostly terrestrial bird of prey endemic to Africa's open grasslands and savanna of the sub-Saharan region.

Tsunoda (Thomson's gazelle) voiced by G.K. Bowes

Tsunoda is a Thomson's gazelle who frequently butters up to director Ton and her superiors to remain favourable and lighten her workload. Her shameless attitude earns her the ire of her co-workers. But despite her personality, she is self-aware and more genuine than people perceive her.

Per the African Wildlife Foundation, the Thomson's gazelle is an animal native to the savannas of East Africa, particularly the Serengeti in Kenya and Tanzania.

Komiya (Meerkat) voiced by Todd Haberkorn

Komiya is Director Ton's right-hand subordinate, and like Tsunoda, he butters up to his superior not for self-gratification but admiration for his supervisor, Ton. Komiya is a meerkat, a small mongoose from southern Africa with a broad head, large eyes, a pointed snout, and long legs. The animal also has a thin tapering tail and a brindled coat pattern.

Tsubone (Komodo dragon) voiced by Debra Cardona

Tsubone is a Komodo dragon, also known as the Komodo monitor, a member of the monitor lizard family Varanidae. Tsubone is senior to Retsuko in the accounting department and frequently uses her seniority to push extra work to Retsuko.

Kabae (Hippopotamus) voiced by Misty Lee

Kabae is one of Retsuko's co-workers. She is a middle-aged hippopotamus renowned for spreading gossip in the office. Kabae is excited by office buzz but claims she never spreads anything malicious.

Inui (Borzoi dog) voiced by Abby Trott

Inui is one of the female characters in Aggretsuko. Inui is a character introduced in season three. She is a Borzoi dog, or Russian hunting sighthound, a Russian hunting dog of the sighthound type. Inui works in the General Affairs department at the trading firm and is an avid punk rock fan.

Manaka (Chinchillas) voiced by Deva Marie

Manaka is the lead singer of the girl group OTM Girls. She is a chinchilla, a crepuscular rodent species more giant and robust than ground squirrels. Chinchillas are native to the Andes mountains in South America. Manaka is confident and bold, often behaves like a diva, and has an aggressive persona.

Hyodo (Leopard) voiced by SungWon Cho

Hyodo is among the top male Aggretsuko characters appearing in all seasons. He is a leopard working as a window washer at the building of the trading firm. He works as a window washer daily and a manager for the idol group OTM Girls at night. Hyodo meets Retsuko after she accidentally crashes into his van. Retsuko takes up a second job to repay the debt.

Tadano (Donkey) voiced by Griffin Burns

Tadano is a character from Aggretsuko season 2. He is a donkey initially shown as a lazy and jobless bum. However, Tadano is incredibly wealthy and intelligent and founded an AI company quickly rising in value.

Anai (Japanese badger) by Ricco Fajardo

Anai is a Japanese badger and a new hire in the trading firm's accounting department, fresh from college (season 2). Though happy and eager to join the trading firm, he doesn't take criticism lightly. The Japanese badger is a species of the family Mustelidae, the weasels and their kin and is endemic to Japan.

Shikabane (Skunk) voiced Billy Kametz/Ricco Fajardo

Shikabane is a 21-year-old purple skunk from Aggretsuko season five. She lives in an internet cafe, working freelance jobs to sustain herself.

Himuro (Saluki dog) voiced by Trevor Devall/Yohei Azakami

Himuro joins the show in season four as the External Director of the trading firm. He gets promoted to CEO after the hospitalisation of the original CEO. Himuro is a Saluki dog, a standardised breed developed from sighthounds once used by nomadic tribes to run down game animals.

Are there any gay characters in Aggretsuko?

The characters in Aggretsuko are primarily depicted in heterosexual relationships. The series does not show any couples who are of the same gender.

Aggretsuko character animals display many creatures from the Japanese animated series. The characters from the anime series offer a wide range of wild creatures from the animal kingdom. The series Aggretsuko is available on Netflix. Himuro is a Saluki dog voiced by Trevor Devall

