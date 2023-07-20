How old is Tanjiro from Demon Slayer? His age across the series

If you are an anime series lover, you might have encountered the series Demon Slayer, also known as Kimetsu no Yaiba in Japanese. The series has grown in popularity in recent years since its release in 2016. One of the notable characters in the anime series is Tanjiro Kamado, the main protagonist. How old is Tanjiro in the anime series?

Tanjiro Kamado, a teenage boy living in Taisho-era Japan, is the only survivor after the rest of his family members are killed by a demon. His sister Nezuko is demon-possessed, and he sets out to rescue her. Across different seasons of the series, the main character changes not only in age but also character. How old is Tanjiro, and what is his height across the anime series?

How old is Tanjiro?

Tanjiro Kamado, alias Child of Brightness, is one of the main characters in the series Demon Slayer. Tanjiro’s age in the series changes in different seasons as he grows up. Here is a look at his age as he grows up in the anime series.

When was Tanjiro born?

The Demon Slayer's main character marks his birthday on 14 July. His parents, Tanjuro and Kie Kamado, were coal burners who resided in the mountainside during the Taisho era in Japan between 1912 and 1926. He was raised alongside five siblings, Nezuko, Takeo, Hanako, Sheguri, and Rokuta.

How old is Tanjiro from Demon Slayer?

How old is Tanjiro in season 1? The series begins when the main protagonist is 13 years old. He is the firstborn child in his family and shows maturity in caring for his younger siblings. His manner of handling matters portrays him to be more mature than his age.

How old is Tanjiro in season 2?

After several episodes of the series, the character begins season two when he is 15 years old. The character is presumably the same age in season 3 as no much time has passed. He appears grown in both strength and personality traits.

He is composed and behaves maturely more than his older counterparts Zenitsu and Inosuke, who are embroiled in frequent meaningless arguments. He also appears to be protective of his only remaining family member Nezuko who is demon-possessed and strives to find a cure for her condition.

How tall is Tanjiro?

The main protagonist’s height at the beginning of the series is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres), and he maintains his average height during the series. His weight is estimated to be 134 pounds (61 kilograms).

Who voices Tanjiro English?

American voice actor Zack Aguilar voices the character in the English version of the anime series. The actor has played numerous voice roles since debuting in the movie industry in 2005. Besides Demon Slayer, his other notable voice roles are in the TV series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022), The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (2023), and Fire Emblem: Engage (2023).

FAQs

When is Tanjiro’s birthday? The character marks his birthday on 14 July. What is Tanjiro's Zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Cancer. How old is Tanjiro at the beginning of Demon Slayer? The series begins when he is 13 years old. Is Tanjiro younger than Nezuko? No. In season two of the anime series, Nezuko, Tanjiro’s younger sister, is 14 years old, while her brother is 15 years old. Who is the oldest among Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke? Zenitsu is 16 years old and is the oldest among them. Inosuke and Tanjiro are 15, but Inosuke is older than him by a few months. What is Tanjiro’s height? He is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. Is Tanjiro married? He ends up marrying Kanao Tsuyuri.

How old is Tanjiro? The main character’s age changes in seasons one and two of the anime series Demon Slayer. It begins when he is 13, and at the end of season 2, he is 15. Besides his growth, he also exudes immense confidence and maturity in how he carries out himself, and you may be forgiven to thinking he is older than Zenitsu and Inosuke.

