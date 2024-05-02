A Nigerian man has proudly shared the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result of the daughter of a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He stated that the girl's father sent him the result and congratulated the excited dad, and prayed for him

While the man thinks she may have the highest UTME score, netizens disagreed by sharing other results they have seen

Toro Kawthar Shehu, a brilliant girl, is being celebrated on social media for her impressive UTME score.

A man, Aliyu U Tilde, shared Kawthar's UTME result on X and wondered if it is the highest JAMB score for 2024.

Toro Kawthar Shehu scored 348 in the exam. The image of a girl used on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Martin Barraud, nannews.ng

Source: Getty Images

According to Aliyu, Kawthar's dad sent him the girl's result. Aliyi revealed her dad is a lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria.

When he saw the result, Aliyi congratulated and prayed for Kawthar's father. He prayed she would succeed in medicine like her father.

Kawthar's UTME result

The brainy science student scored 348, which is English 78, physics 95, biology 80 and chemistry 95 when broken down.

Aliyu wrote on X:

"Highest JAMB Score?

"When the father, a brother and lecturer at ABU, sent me the score yesterday I didn’t even realise she had the highest. I congratulated him and prayed for her.

"Only to realise now that she may be having the highest score. Mashaallah. May she succeed in reading Medicine as her father did. The girls are really making us proud."

Kawthar's result puts her in the 0.5 % of candidates who scored 300 and above in the 2024 JAMB exam.

See his tweet below:

Toro Kawthar Shehu celebrated on social media

"Congratulations to kawthar, I'm elated she is from my state, Bauchi."

"A girl in Kaduna scored 362."

"When southerns score 350 you will go and verify their results, are you going to verify the Bauchi and Kaduna girls now."

Science student scores 164 in UTME

Source: Legit.ng