Police have arrested 16 people involved in the killing of a Policewoman who was on duty after she asked the travellers for their vehicle particulars

The tragic event happened in front of the Police station when a group of youth numbering more than 30 perpetrated the act

Police have arrested at least 16 who were stopped by other Police after they fled the scene

A Policewoman in Rivers state, Mrs Christiana Erekere, was beaten to death by a group of over 30 travellers who were journeying to Akwa Ibom for a wedding ceremony.

The tragic event took place in front of the deceased Police station, where she was hacked by an overwhelming crowd till she breathed her last.

More than half of the perpetrators still remain at large as the search to apprehend them continues

Mrs Erekere, a widow, is survived by four children and an 80-year-old mother was alleged to be recording the moment, upsetting the travellers who asked that she give them her phone, which she refused, according to PUNCH.

Upon the refusal, the youth weighed in on her, throwing stones and hitting her with objects until she lost consciousness.

Other police officers on duty fled the scene when the crowd started charging at them, leaving the deceased alone, helpless and defenceless.

The Police have arrested 16 travellers who were stopped at another checkpoint on their way to the wedding ceremony in Akwa Ibom.

Rivers Police command's version of story

The Rivers Police Command, in a statement on Monday by its Spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko, announced that investigations have begun to ascertain what really transpired that led to the death of an officer in front of a Police station.

Iringe-Koko noted that Mrs Erekere was murdered in cold blood at about 4 pm on Thursday, April 25.

Iringe-Koko said:

“According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred when a group of individuals travelling in a Lexus salon car was stopped for routine checks at the checkpoint in front of the Taabaa Police Station"

She explained that after the late inspector refused to hand over her phone, they became raged and agitated, blocking the roads to prevent the movement of other vehicles even after their cars had been cleared.

“Unfortunately, they refused, alleging that Inspector Erekere had recorded a video of their disruptive behaviour using her mobile phone.”

She was then swarmed by a crowd of populated by men who used all objects at the immediate environment as weapons against the deceased.

Mrs Erekere was rushed to Nnadum Hospital in Bori but was confirmed dead by medical experts.

