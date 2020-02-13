Andrew Frankel's bio: Who is Bridget Moynahan's husband?

Andrew Frankel is a renowned American businessman who is the co-president of the brokerage firm Stuart Frankel & Co. He leads a private life but his name hit the headlines when he wed a popular actress. This led to an interest in his life, with people asking 'Who is Bridget Moynahan married to?'

Andrew Frankel and his wife Bridget Moynahan pose for a photo during their wedding reception. Photo @bridgetmoynahan

Source: Instagram

Andrew Frankel excels in the business fraternity thanks to his managerial skills. But behind the successful man stands an equally successful woman, Bridget Moynahan, who he wed in a private ceremony. Here are details about the businessman's life, from education to marriage.

Profile summary

Full name: Andrew David Frankel

Andrew David Frankel Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: December 25, 1971

December 25, 1971 Age: 49 years (as of June 2021)

49 years (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: United States

United States Current residence: New York City, US

New York City, US Profession: Businessman

Businessman Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan Children: Three

Three Education: University of Pennsylvania

University of Pennsylvania Parents: Stuart and Sharyn Frankel

Stuart and Sharyn Frankel Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Net worth: $80 million

Who is Andrew Frankel?

On December 25, 1971, Andrew Frankel was born to Stuart Frankel, an investment tycoon and the proprietor of Stuart Frankel & Co, and Sharyn Frankel. He has a brother named Jeffrey and a sister named Hilary.

What is Andrew Frankel's age? The businessman is 49 years and will turn 50 on December 25, 2021.

Educational background

Frankel graduated in 1994 from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree in Economics.

Career

What does Andrew Frankel do for a living? The careerman identifies himself as a businessman and works as the co-president of the brokerage firm Stuart Frankel & Co.

The firm is one of the leading stock brokerage firms based in New York, US, and was established in 1973.

Besides being the co-president of the company, Frankel involves himself in the firm's day-to-day activities. They include; assets and investment management, SWOT analysis, and global research.

His success has propelled the company to greater heights and is among the best in its field.

Relationship

Bridget Moynahan's husband, Andrew Frankel, was married before to a woman whose name is not known. He had three sons with her, JB, Griffin, and Jack.

Details about his sons are not well known apart from their names. According to a post he uploaded on his LinkedIn titled "Life is available only in the present moment", the careerman talks about his relationship with his children.

This weekend my younger son JB was playing in a basketball tournament up in Massachusetts; and my two older boys Griffin and Jack, were out on Long Island just getting home from college anxious to play golf with me.

In the post, the businessman revealed his sons' names and talked about the dilemma he faced when he tried to attend both his children's events at the same time.

So I chose to skip the basketball tournament and made plans to play golf with them. As the three of us started making our way on the course, I still tried to live stream JB's tournament on my phone. It was an awful move. Not surprising, the reception was terrible, and it was hard to see what was going on. I quickly found myself becoming terribly frustrated. I clearly couldn't be in two places at once and instead I found myself absent in both. I wasn't fully present on that course enjoying my sons' company and I clearly wasn't in the stands in Massachusetts.

Frankel finishes the post by urging people to invest their time and attention in their current tasks and avoid being distracted by other things.

Andrew Frankel and Bridget Moynahan's relationship

Andrew married talented actress and author Bridget Moynahan in a private ceremony in 2015. It is not clear when the couple met, but they had a good relationship even as friends. The pair met through a mutual friend.

Their dating history is not well known as the couple tends to live a private life. But in regards to Andrew's proposal to Bridget, it is believed to have taken place in Puerto Rico. Stylist Basia Zamorska who worked with designer J. Mendel on Bridget's wedding gown talks about the proposal in an interview with People Magazine:

Andrew proposed to Bridget in April on a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico.

The stylist revealed that Andrew popped the question with a vintage estate engagement ring from Fred Leighton.

The diamond is set east-west

exactly what the bride has always wanted

After Bridget said yes, the couple planned the wedding date and proceeded with the preparations.

Marriage

Andrew Frankel became Bridget Moynahan's husband on October 17, 2015, in Wolffer Estate Vineyards in Sagaponack, New York.

The event took place in a private ceremony where only family and friends were allowed to come. Bridget's son, Jack, attended the ceremony.

The wedding ceremony was a surprise to the attendees who thought they were attending a harvest moon party.

Children

The couple does not have kids together, but Bridget, who was in a relationship with NFL star Tom Brady, has a child called John Edward Thomas or Jack.

Tom is an NFL player currently playing as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They split in 2006 after being in a relationship for three years.

Does Jack live with Tom Brady? Since his parents share custody of him, Jack spends time with his mother in New York or with his father in Massachusetts.

Andrew Frankel's net worth

What is Andrew Frankel's net worth? Bridget Moynahan's husband has an alleged net worth of $80 million.

Under the leadership of Andrew Frankel, Stuart Frankel & Co. grew to an estimated net worth of 4.5 billion.

As of 2021, Bridget's estimated net worth is $25 million. Bridget Moynahan and her husband Andrew Frankel are both wealthy and can comfortably afford a luxurious lifestyle.

Andrew Frankel is an accomplished businessman. He has been essential for his father's company and has led his firm to its current success. Frankel became known in Hollywood circles due to his marriage to Bridget Moynahan. However, unlike his celebrity wife, he lives a very private life and rarely posts photos on his social media.

READ ALSO: Jose Stemkens biography: what is known about Titus Welliver's wife?

Legit.ng recently covered the biography of Jose Stemkens. She is a renowned figure in the fashion industry and has worked as a model around the world. Her success has enabled her to own a modelling firm in the United States.

Did you know that Stemkens is the wife of Titus Welliver? Get to know other interesting facts about the model/entrepreneur, including her age, marriage, and career.

Source: Legit.ng