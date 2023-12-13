33 best Hoarders episodes to add to your watchlist

It is captivating and fascinating to watch every episode of Hoarders. Each episode documents one or two people who have problems parting with their belongings. This creates a personal crisis in their lives and untidiness in their homes. This article explores some of the best episodes of Hoarders to add to your watchlist.

Hoarders is a documentary reality TV series. It started airing on A&E on 17 August 2009. This show represents the problems, struggles and treatment of people who have difficulty letting go of their possessions and want to save them in real life.

Best Hoarders episodes to add to your watchlist

Hoarders provides a glimpse into the lives of individuals struggling with compulsive hoarding disorder. Viewers often feel a sense of empathy and curiosity about the personal stories behind the clutter. Here are some of the top Hoarders episodes that will make you emotional.

Choosing the ideal episode to add to your watchlist is a subjective decision. However, this curated list of 33 episodes, gathered from diverse online sources and Reddit comments, aims to assist you in making a more informed and streamlined selection.

1. Laura/Penny (S3, E5)

Laura has terminal cancer. She wants to lie down, but the only place she can do that is on a couch surrounded by all kinds of clutter. Her hoarding has affected her relationship with her family, and she knows that her death will unburden them of her belongings.

Penny, a single mom of two, has her house hoarded with belongings that they barely have places to sleep.

2. Andrew/ Lydia (S3, E17)

Andrew and Lydia have their homes hoarded, and they want to come out of this behaviour. Andrew is following his mother's footsteps of hoarding, and he wants to stop this habit and live a normal life. Lydia wants to make her home free of clutters for her son, who is coming out of the hospital to have a clean place to heal.

3. Lloyd/Carol (S3, E13)

Lloyd finds himself sleeping in one of the trailers on his property since he can't find a place to sleep in a full home. He is forced to clean up his property; otherwise, he will be fined. Carol is in danger of being left by her husband, Kelly, for good if she doesn't clean and tidy up.

4. Jim and Susan (S3, E15)

Jim's untidy house attracts the police, the fire department, and local authorities, who want the house to be uninhabitable. They might end up losing their kids and home.

Susan and Bill's hoarding behaviour makes them get kicked out of their house and start staying in hotels. After their money is depleted, they return home but can't even find a place to sleep.

5. Maryann and Mary (S3, E18)

Maryann faces divorce from her husband if she doesn't control her hoarding habit. Mary, on the other hand, is at risk of getting broke if she doesn't sell the items she bought. Her inheritance money is all used up.

6. Hannah, Cathy and Gary (S3, E19)

Hannah lives with her chickens in a windowless trailer because she has stocked up on her house. Kathy and Garry hoard their rented home with rabbits, which are not cared for. The homeowners give them a second chance to clean up their houses or get kicked out.

7. Andrew and Shamia (S3, E16)

Shamia is a teenager whose three rooms are filled with toys and old clothes. She got this habit from her parents. Andrew's home looks untidy due to filled items. His brother called the adult protective units, and he was asked to clean up his place or get kicked out.

8. Robin and Ken (S3, E3)

People in the streets can smell the stench of the garbage coming from Robin's home. He and his father are left with no choice but to clean it up; otherwise, the city council will bring their property down.

9. Glen and Lisa (S3, E20)

These two have hoarded their places with pets, which have gotten out of control. Glen wants help getting rid of more than 2000 rats in his house. He threatens his daughter Lisa to get his pets in control or else will be kicked out.

10. Lisa and Vula (S3, E6)

Her many sick cats have destroyed Vula's home, and she can't let them go. Lisa lost her teaching job because she bought her hoarded belongings from the classroom.

11. Al/Julie (S3, E12)

Al's hoarding behaviour costs him his three-year-old son to the child protective service. He also faces a hefty fine if he doesn't clean his home. Julie's husband almost leaves her if she doesn't change her hoarding behaviour.

12. Adella and Terry (S3, E1)

Adella's husband had asked their daughter to help their mother, Adella, clean up before he died. This was after losing her first house and her relationship with her family. Terry risks being divorced by her husband, who is fed up with her hoarding.

13. Peggy (S13, E7)

Peggy lived alone after her husband divorced her, and their daughter chose to stay with her father. Her hoarding habits were so much that her clutter wouldn't open her front door. The cleaning crew intervened and helped her clean her house.

14. Carl (S13, E4)

Carl got the hoarding habit from his mother when he was a kid, as they used to collect things from trash cans and bring them home. Now, he is a man living alone and can't control this habit, leaving his home to become a landfill.

15. Martha (S13, E8)

Martha began hoarding after she realised her husband was married to another woman. She was upset and thought the only way to deal with this was to collect all sorts of things. This is one of the best episodes of Hoarders, seeing how Martha suffers but later changes.

16. Becky (S11, E4)

Becky had filled both her house and motel with junk in two decades. This pushed her children and husband away, but they were willing to help her clean up. Later, her transformation was commendable.

17. Debra/Patty (S6, E1)

Debra had hoarded her house with clothes and was running into debt. Patty thought the only thing she could deal with her husband's drinking and cheating behaviour was hoarding.

She filled her house, and if that was not enough, she followed her son to his place and filled his home, too. The drama of these two figuring out what went wrong and the need for help makes this one of the funniest Hoarders episodes.

18. Peggy/Ed and Connie (S8, E8)

The authorities have declared Peggy's place unliveable. The house is filled with filth and animal carcasses, and she will lose her house if she doesn't clean it. Ed and Connie's love for Halloween items makes them hoarders.

19. Charles and Alvin (S6, E3)

Charles is obsessed with women and has filled his home with paintings. Alvin has lived in the bathroom since he hoarded his entire house. He had to clean the house to make it safe for him and his mother, who is using a wheelchair.

20. Augustine (S2, E1)

Augustine has left her house infested with fleas. Her place was so crowded that you could even find dead rats. Her son was taken away from her home, and she would face consequences from the authorities if she did not clean her house.

21. Shanna (S6, E4)

This is one of the worst episodes of Hoarders. Shanna's habit is so destructive that she keeps human waste in bottles all over the house and even eats it. She blames the smell of her house on mould and dust.

22. June and Doug (S2, E11)

June's love for dolls makes her stuff her whole mobile house with dolls. She violates the city fire codes, and her daughter threatens to abandon her unless she changes. Doug is battling depression. He knows he will lose the custody of his two adopted children due to his cluttered home.

23. Jan/Bebe (S6, E9)

Jan would get angry if someone told her that she was a hoarder. She never throws anything away; if someone tells her to clean, they will face her temper.

Bebe is coping with the death of her husband by hoarding. This is one of the most shocking Hoarders episodes, as she even steals things from church and takes them home.

24. Gail/Warren (S2, E9)

Gail's house is packed with stuff. It's falling apart, and no repairs can be done due to her hoarding. She is going for surgery in two weeks, and she needs to clean her house so she can find a place to recover.

As a refrigeration and heating specialist, Warren brings every kind of supply to his house. The whole house is packed, and his wife threatens to kick him out if he doesn't clean up his stuff.

25. Tiffany (S13, E2)

Tiffany's passion for reading books makes her accumulate so many books in her house that it is almost collapsing. It seems she has gotten this habit from her late parents, who had the same problem.

26. Linda (S10, E3)

Linda's house is termed as the most disturbing. It is fully packed that she finds no need even to clean her dog's poop. This is one of the craziest Hoarders episodes, as she even started defecating in cups without throwing them away.

27. Three Amigos (S10, E5)

This is a unique episode with three people encouraging each other's hoarding habits. They risk losing their relationships, property and lives due to that.

28. Marlene/Jeff (S6, E11)

Hoarding makes Marlene and Jeff face loss in their lives, and they urgently need help. Marlene gets her house accumulated with dumpster-diving garbage after her divorce. On the other hand, Jeff moves all her shoe repair items into his house, leaving his house in a mess.

29. Barbra G./Fred and Mary (S5, E6)

After Barbra's son dies in an accident, dumpster diving and hoarding are the only ways she can deal with the loss. Her house is filled with stuff to the extent that her fridge has maggots.

Fred and Mary have spiders and cockroaches running all over their random places. The couple faces being homeless and being fined if they don't clean their house as soon as possible.

30. Constance/Jeri Jo (S5, E11)

Constance's place is filled with chickens running around and rotten eggs. It is a mess, and her daughter has no choice but to give her an ultimatum to clean the place. Jeri Jo begins hoarding after her husband is arrested for murder.

31 Manuel/Carla (S6, E6)

Manuel's hoarding habit makes his place messy and unsafe to live with his kids, and the child protective services take them. He has to clean up his house to regain custody of his kids.

Carla cannot walk or live in her house because it was all covered in a hoard. Her family has to intervene and help her clean up so she can transform her life.

32. Phyllis/Janet (S4, E1)

Phyllis has her dolls filling every room in her house. She even converts one of her rooms into a doll hospital where she can operate on her dolls.

Janet's house is so crowded that even walking around is a problem. Her place is unsafe and unsanitary to live in, as she has to relieve herself in jars and leaves them in the house.

33. Sandra (S9, E6)

This is one of the most successful Hoarders episodes. From hoarding, cleaning up, compassionate emotions and a sudden positive change, this episode is among the most talked about.

A former interior designer, Sandra, has hoarded her house. The bank sells it, but she decides not to leave. The new houseowners must find a compassionate way to evict Sandra and get rid of her hoard.

Watching Hoarders is interesting and helps you identify if you or your friends are hoarders. Add the above best Hoarders episodes to your watchlist and explore the difficulties and transformations people with hoarding disorders go through.

