A Nigerian lady who earns in dollars by working for a Korean government from Nigeria has shared her story on Twitter.

In her tweet which she posted on her handle @nekie_neka, the lady indicated that she was proud of her journey to success and that, at some point, she started her own Korean-English translation company that was also doing well.

She said her knowledge of the Korean language had brought her tremendous achievement and afforded her the luxury of independence.

Ayandola reacted:

“I'm seriously considering learning Korean language next year. It's one of my new year revolutions. Do you think you willever stop teaching now that bigger things are coming your way?”

Yettyclassy wrote:

“So proud of you. A colleague was talking about you today. Finally people are seeing the light.”

@MaureenO0 commented:

“Congratulation baby gal. Meanwhile I want to learn korean in fact I took steps to learn but my challenge is how to draw the letters, I can pronounce the words and all but the letters are so similar how did you navigate that?”

