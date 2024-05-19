A fan of singer Olamide had netizens talking after a video of him expressing excitement at the singer trended online

The singer was seen at a mall rocking a black shirt and shorts as he walked with his security guard

He looked unconcerned at the gestures of one of his fans and social media users noted that they do not fancy celebrities

A fan of singer Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide, showed happiness as he spotted the celebrity at a shopping mall.

In a video posted online, Olamide was walking outside the building with his security personnel and seemed unbothered about the fan who spread his arms in front of him.

The Rock crooner wore a simple shirt, a knicker, and a cap and stepped into his car. His security personnel made a way for him to enter his car.

Some netizens were pissed with how overzealous the fan was and they admitted that seeing celebrities do not freak them.

Netizens react to the video

Many social media users have commented on the video. See some of the reactions below:

@last_born_goody:

"Am I the only one that doesn’t fancy these celebrities? Like I can admire from afar but never get close."

@shegun_jp:

"I will never shout or even greet a celebrity button."

@rosythrone:

"Omo, I too get pride to rush go meet celebrity!"

@kennedyexcel:

"Immediately this guy go reach house him go delete all Olamide songs wey dey him phone including his head."

@ichemetaobande:

"That’s why I love Abuja. Nobody send any celebrity for there o."

@kingkopay:

"Everyone need to be very cautious about the kinda people that approach them. No be everybody be fan. Na so them kill 2pac."

@peace_112_:

"Yoruba boys too get pride."

Fan gets a tattoo of Olamide’s headshot

Legit.ng earlier reported that a male fan went all out to show his love for Nigerian indigenous singer and YBNL label boss Olamide.

The fan identified as Biggmiracoole showed off an incredible tattoo of Olamide’s face he had on his hand.

This action got the attention of many netizens, including Baddo, who couldn’t help but gush over it.

