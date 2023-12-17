A mother of five children has gained attention after successfully completing work on her doctorate degree

The woman, Lucy Hardie, completed work on her thesis at the University of Auckland, New Zealand

An overjoyed Lucy did her research work on vaping and how it affects young people

A mother who joggled between raising her kids and studying for a degree has finally graduated.

The woman, Lucy Hardie, is a mother of five children, but she has successfully graduated with PhD from the University of Auckland, New Zealand.

The woman successfully completed work on her PhD. Photo credit: University of Auckland.

Source: UGC

Information published on the website of the University of Auckland indicates that Lucy carried out research on vaping.

Vaping is the use of e-cigarettes to inhale nicotine directly instead of smoking. Lucy said her children gave her a lot of input during her research.

She said:

“I've gained the theoretical knowledge of these issues, but my children gave me a lot of input and on-the-ground knowledge of what it's really like."

When she finally graduated, she noted that she felt a sense of real accomplishment and that it helped her children see the need to work towards an achievable goal.

Her words:

“It gave me intellectual stimulation and something to really focus on and counter the thousands of loads of laundry and dirty dishes. And a real sense of accomplishment. My topic around vaping is a social justice issue, which has also been positive to show the children the importance of working towards something you feel will hopefully make a difference."

One how she was able to combine her studies and raising five children, Lucy said she made use of every little time.

She said:

“In a busy household with children, there's so much that's unpredictable. I felt like, when I got time to sit at my desk, it made me work more effectively.

“Also, the nice thing about having the kids is sometimes they force you to do something else. And when you're dropping someone somewhere or making dinner, then you come back to your work and see it with a fresh perspective. It is by chipping away at these tiny pieces that you manage to get done, over time, you find they are, in the end, a really big thing that you can feel proud of.”

Man proceeds to USA to pursue PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man got a fully-funded university scholarship, and he relocated to the United States of America to pursue his studies.

The man, Marshal Walex, got a fully-funded PhD scholarship to study at Boston University, Boston, Massachuset, USA.

Marshal is a graduate of the Airforce Institute of Technology, Kaduna, where he finished with a BSc in Cyber Security, making a CGPA of 4.99.

Source: Legit.ng