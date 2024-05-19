What are hunter eyes and how do you know if you have them?

The eyes are one of the most distinctive body features in humans. You may have noticed that not everyone’s eyes are not the same; traditionally, some eyes are considered more beautiful than others. Hunter eyes are considered attractive, and people who possess them are said to have a commanding presence and confidence. So, what are hunter eyes, and how do you know you have them?

People with these eyes are perceived as confident, focused, and determined. Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Education Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hunter eyes are physically attractive to most people. People with these eyes are perceived as confident, focused, and determined, the characteristics of a hunter who wants to capture prey. Men with these types of eyes are seen as masculine and protective.

What are hunter eyes?

Hunter eyes are sometimes referred to as almond-shaped eyes or hooded eyes. The term describes an eye shape in which the upper eyelid is almost invisible when one opens their eyes. The eyes appear deeper in the skull and are elongated horizontally and compact vertically, resulting in an intense gaze.

As the name suggests, they are known as hunter eyes, as they mirror the intense gaze a hunter casts upon their prey. This look shows concentration on the target and is often associated with masculinity.

How attractive are hunter eyes?

Most women consider hunter eyes to be among the most attractive traits in men. Since the eyes are similar to those of apex predators such as lions, cheetahs, and tigers, women feel that men with such eyes can naturally protect them, making them feel safe around them. The eyes exude masculinity and dominance, some of the critical traits women like in men.

Hunter eyes vs prey eyes

How do I see if I have hunter eyes or prey eyes? Unlike vertically compact hunter eyes, prey eyes are round because of the large eye sockets. They have a negative canthal tilt, resulting in a wide-eyed look.

Here are key features to help you determine if you have hunter eyes.

Deep-set eyes – The eyes are positioned deep into the eye socket. This might create shadows around the eyes, making them draw attention.

– The eyes are positioned deep into the eye socket. This might create shadows around the eyes, making them draw attention. Strong brow ridge – A prominent and defined brow ridge enhances the depth and dimension of the upper part of the face.

– A prominent and defined brow ridge enhances the depth and dimension of the upper part of the face. Under-eye hollows – Sometimes referred to as tear troughs, they enhance the depth and intensity of the look.

– Sometimes referred to as tear troughs, they enhance the depth and intensity of the look. Piercing gaze – People with these eyes tend to have a focused look that can’t be ignored.

– People with these eyes tend to have a focused look that can’t be ignored. Sharp and angular shape – The eyes are angular and sharp, giving them a striking look associated with determination and focus.

Here are key features that point out whether someone has prey eyes.

Round-shaped – The eyes are round, resulting from large eye sockets, creating a soft and approachable look.

– The eyes are round, resulting from large eye sockets, creating a soft and approachable look. Wide-eye spacing – The space between the eyes is wide, giving an innocent and vulnerable appearance.

– The space between the eyes is wide, giving an innocent and vulnerable appearance. Gentle gaze – Prey eyes are not piercing but soft and gentle.

– Prey eyes are not piercing but soft and gentle. Lack of under-eye hollows – The absence of under-eye hollows creates a smooth and youthful facial appearance.

– The absence of under-eye hollows creates a smooth and youthful facial appearance. Large pupils – Prey eyes tended to have larger pupils than narrow hunter eyes.

Famous personalities with hunter eyes

Hunter eyes are among the most desired physical attributes. Both men and women who have the eyes are seen as self-confident, determined, and focused, with an intimidating presence. Here are a few celebrities with hunter eyes.

1. Megan Fox

Megan Fox poses for a photo before reading from her book "Pretty Boys are Poisonous" at Racket NYC in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Megan Denise Fox

: Megan Denise Fox Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 16 May 1986

: 16 May 1986 Place of birth : Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States

: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, United States Profession: Actress, author

She is an American actress who debuted in Holiday in the Sun. The award-winning actress has been featured in over 50 films and TV series, including Transformers, Jennifer’s Body, Till Death, and Big Gold Brick. The mother of three was previously married to actor Brian Austin Green.

2. Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie attends the opening night of "The Outsiders" at The Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Angelina Jolie

: Angelina Jolie Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 4 June 1975

: 4 June 1975 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress, filmmaker, humanitarian

Angelina Jolie is a Hollywood bigwig who has been in the industry for over thirty years. She has won numerous acting awards, including an Oscar. Some of her prominent roles are in Maleficent, Changeling, Salt, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. She is a humanitarian and was a former special envoy of the UNHCR.

3. Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill attends the "The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill

: Henry William Dalgliesh Cavill Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5 May 1983

: 5 May 1983 Place of birth : Saint Helier, Jersey, England

: Saint Helier, Jersey, England Profession: Actor

The British actor first hit the screen in 2001 when he portrayed Thomas Aprea in Vendetta. Since then, he has landed roles in prominent films and TV series such as Man of Steel, Justice League, and The Witcher. He boasts approximately 35 acting credits.

4. Tom Hiddleston

Tom Hiddleston attends PaleyFest LA 2024 - "Loki" at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Thomas William Hiddleston

: Thomas William Hiddleston Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 9 February 1981

: 9 February 1981 Place of birth : Westminster, London, United Kingdom

: Westminster, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

The English actor began professional acting in 2001 when he starred as Lord in the film The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby. He is known for Avengers, Thor, Loki, High-Rise, and Crimson Peak. He has twice been nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award.

5. Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charlize Theron

: Charlize Theron Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 7 August 1975

: 7 August 1975 Place of birth : Benoni, South Africa

: Benoni, South Africa Profession: Actress, producer

She is a South African-American actress prominent for her roles in Monster, Tully, The Old Guard, Fast X, and Long Shot. She boasts approximately 26 production credits, including Mindhunter, Hyperdriven, and Bombshell. She has won multiple film awards, including an Oscar.

What does it mean to have hunter eyes?

Hunter eyes are almond-shaped or hooded, elongated horizontally and compact vertically, with almost invisible eyelids. They are not to be confused with prey eyes, which are round-shaped with negative canthal tilt. Hunter eyes give a piercing gaze, while prey eyes give a gentle gaze.

Is it possible to achieve hunter eyes?

Hunter eyes are hereditary, meaning that they are genetic. However, if you are wondering how to get hunter eyes, you can opt for surgery or muscle practice.

Hunter eyes are generally considered attractive compared to prey eyes. They are characterised by an almond shape, retracted eyelid, strong bow ridge, and horizontal elongation, which gives them an intense gaze. While hunter eyes result from genetics, they can be achieved through surgery or muscle practice.

