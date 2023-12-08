A Nigerian lady expressed her sadness over how the economic crisis of Nigeria had deprived children of the best part of Christmas

She recalled how, in the past, children would come home to enjoy the bond and joy of eating with family

She revealed that this was no longer the case as many could not afford to come home or those who could choose to stay back

A Nigerian lady has lamented how the change situation of Nigeria is preventing children from experiencing the best part of christmas.

The lady with the handle @uhamiri on Twitter said back in the day, children came home to enjoy the bond and joy of eating with family, and visiting from one house to the other.

She revealed that is no longer the case as many could no longer come home or those that could decide to stay back because of insecurity in traveling by road.

In her words:

“I feel so sorry for kids of today. They’ll never know what it’s like to go home on the 23rd and just weave through ppls houses and events until the 2nd. No sharing a big plate with 8 cousins. No running from the masquerades. No lighting knockouts.”

She went further to say things are now different now, backing it with reasonable facts:

“It’s so different now. The kids in the villages aren’t even getting this cause no one comes home as much. Cost of transportation, feeding, unsafe roads, bad roads. It’s too much. Those memories used to tide us over the next year. It’s so sad.”

She added that this is affecting the country’s culture that has made sure family’s stay closely together and also grow to know each other:

“Decades of culture wiped away, or at least significantly diminished in one fell swoop. Under one party. Crazy. Telling my nephews and nieces what it was like and it sounds like stories. But it was less than ten years ago.”

