Annaliese Witschak is an celebrity ex-spouse. She is widely recognised as George Soros’s first wife. George is a Hungarian-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, investor, and hedge fund manager who served as the chairman of Soros Fund Management.

George Soros in Washington, DC. (L). Annaliese Witschak in a black dress (R). Photo: @georgesoros, @DuppyTech on Instagram, Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

George Soros’s ex-wife, Annaliese Witschak, came into the spotlight following her marriage to the billionaire hedge fund manager. They tied the knot in 1960 and divorced in 1983. The ex-partners had three children—two sons and a daughter. Even though she was married to a popular personality, Annaliese has managed to keep a low profile.

Profile summary

Full name Annaliese Witschak Gender Female Date of birth 3 January 1934 Age 90 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Capricorn Place of birth Germany Current residence United States of America Nationality German-American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband George Soros Children 3

Annaliese Witschak's biography

The celebrity ex-wife was born and raised in Germany. Her parents died during World War II. After the death of her parents, she relocated to the United States of America.

What is Annaliese Witschak’s age?

Annaliese, who was born on 3 January 1934, is 90 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Fast five facts about Annaliese Witschak. Photo: @DuppyTech on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why is Annaliese Witschak famous?

Annaleisa gained immense popularity as George Soros's ex-wife. She is a private person and has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. Annaliese Witschak’s ex-husband is a renowned Hungarian-American investor, hedge fund manager, author and philanthropist.

He founded Soros Fund Management in 1970 and gained recognition in 1992 by shorting the British pound, earning over $1 billion. He has donated over $32 billion to the Open Society Foundations, supporting global causes such as poverty reduction and education.

Through managing the Quantum Fund, he achieved an impressive average annual return of 30% from 1970 to 2000. He currently has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion.

Is Annaliese Witschak married?

George Soros in Brussels, Belgium, on 27 April 2017. Photo: Jasper Juinen

Source: Getty Images

She is not married or dating anyone at the moment. Previously, she was married to George Soros. George Soros and Annaliese Witschak tied the knot on 17 September 1960 and were together for over two decades before they divorced in June 1983.

They had three children: two sons, Robert Daniel Soros, born in 1963 and Jonathan Tivadar, born on 10 September 1970 and a daughter, Andrea Soros Colombel, born on 11 June 1965.

Their firstborn son, Robert, is an American investor and the founder of Soros Capital Management. He was the deputy chairman and president of his father's firm, Soros Fund Management, until June 2017.

Jonathan is JS Capital Management LLC's founder and chief executive officer, a private investment firm. Their only daughter, Andrea, is the founder and president of Trace Foundation, which was established in 1993 to promote the cultural continuity and sustainable development of Tibetan communities within China. She is also a founding partner and member of the board of directors of the Acumen Fund.

Since their separation, Annaliese has maintained a low profile. George moved on and remarried twice as of writing. The renowned investor married Susan Weber in 1983 and divorced in 2005. They share two children: Alexander Soros, born in 1985 and Gregory James Soros, born in 1988. George has been married to Tamiko Bolton since 21 September 2013.

Annaliese Witschak gained public recognition following her marriage to George Soros, a Hungarian-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, author, investor, and hedge fund manager. They were married for over two decades, from 1960 to 1983. The former partners have three children together: two sons and a daughter.

