Encanto characters’ ages: How old are your favourite heroes?

Encanto is an animated musical fantasy comedy film. It follows the story of Pedro and Alma Madrigal, a couple who flee their home in Colombia with their infant triplets, Julieta, Pepa, and Bruno. On the way, Pedro is killed, and Alma carries on with the family, which later grows to become a village. Find out the Encanto characters' ages and more about them.

Encanto is a great Disney film that can be compared to The Lion King, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast or Moana. Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed the film. The plot has captivated many fans worldwide, and thus, want to know about the characters. How old are the characters in Encanto?

Encanto characters’ ages

The Madrigal family possesses magical powers, except for the youngest one, Mirabel. While their dad is not around, their mother has to do everything to ensure their family does not lose their magical powers. Discover the Madrigal family's ages, personalities, and more.

1. Abuela Alma Madrigal - 75 years old

Abuela is the matriarch of the Madrigal family who is alleged to be 75 years old. She is the widow of Pedro and the mother of Julieta, Pepa, and Bruno. She is a kind woman who practically worships the candle that blessed the Madrigals with their magic gifts.

When she was younger, conquerors invaded her home, and her husband unfortunately perished in the process. A "miracle" blessed her candle and her family, and La Casa Madrigal was created. The candle gifted all members of Alma's family with magical gifts, and Alma has been its keeper ever since.

2. Julieta Madrigal - 50 years old

Julieta Madrigal is the eldest daughter of Alma and Pedro. Julieta is one of the triplets who was gifted with the power of healing. Since the magic gift incident happened 50 years ago, Abuela's triplets are allegedly 50 years old.

Julieta Madrigal helps other people when they have different wounds or injuries. She is married to Agustín, and they have three daughters: Isabela, Luisa, and Mirabel.

3. Agustín Madrigal - In his 50s

Agustín Madrigal is the husband of Julieta Madrigal. He has no magical gift of his own like Mirabel. Agustin and Julieta support each other and do their best to look after Mirabel if she is angry or having problems.

Augustin also loves his other daughters, Luisa and Isabela, and the rest of his family and is prepared to protect them despite his clumsiness. Agustín is alleged to be in the same age bracket as his wife, who is 50 years old.

4. Pepa Madrigal - 50 years old

Pepa Madrigal is the middle child of Alma and Pedro Madrigal. She is 50 years old, like her siblings. Pepa is married to Félix, and they have three kids: Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio.

Pepa can control the weather with her emotions. She has had to learn to control her emotions to avoid causing harm to those around her.

Pepa and Félix are a couple rooted in balance. Pepa is overly dramatic and overly emotional. She is an impatient woman and can get angry easily.

5. Félix Madrigal - In his 50s

Félix Madrigal is the husband of Pepa. He is allegedly in his early to mid-50s since he is slightly older than his wife. Since Félix married into the family, he has no magical gift.

Félix is a music fan, and he adores his wife, Pepa, despite her mood swings, and he adores everything about her. He is easygoing, lively, and nice to the entire family.

6. Bruno Madrigal - 50 years old

Bruno is the only son and youngest child of Alma and Pedro Madrigal. He is 50 years old, like his sisters. He was gifted with the ability to see the future. Bruno is that relative who always says the wrong thing at every party. He is also a goofy person who enjoys acting and watching telenovelas.

He encourages his family members to express themselves instead of bottling up their emotions. Bruno is cursed with clairvoyance and neglected by his family due to his pessimistic predictions. Following his disappearance, it became taboo to mention Bruno, hence the song We Don't Talk About Bruno.

7. Isabela Madrigal - 21 years old

Isabela Madrigal is the eldest daughter of Agustin and Julieta Madrigal. She is the golden child of the Madrigal family, whose gift is the power to conjure beautiful flowers and plants. Isabela is 21 years old in the film.

Isabela is primarily known for being graceful, beautiful, and even "perfect", both inside and out, by everyone. Unlike her sisters, she is close to her aunty Pepa and helps her calm down when nervous or angry.

8. Luisa Madrigal - 19 years old

Luisa Madrigal is the middle child of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal, the younger sister of Isabela and the older sister of Mirabel. She is good-natured and tough, yet she is weak since she is under a lot of strain from her Abuela Alma.

Luisa Madriga is slightly younger than her sister. She is around 19 years old. Luisa uses her super-strength to handle all of the family's and her community's responsibilities, and she is heavily relied upon.

9. Mirabel Madrigal - 15 years old

Mirabel Madrigal is the youngest daughter of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal and the youngest sister of Isabela and Luisa. She is also Alma's youngest granddaughter. She is 15 years old in the film.

She does not possess a magical gift, unlike the rest of her family. Mirabel is imperfect, weird and quirky but also deeply emotional and incredibly empathetic.

10. Dolores Madrigal - 21 years old

Dolores Madrigal is the eldest child and only daughter of Pepa and Félix Madrigal. She was gifted with enhanced hearing. She is the least emotional in the family. Dolores Madrigal is alleged to be agemates with Isabela Madrigal, who is 21 years old.

She is not very outgoing, and when she speaks or sings, it is very low. Dolores also seems to enjoy helping others, especially her family.

11. Camilo Madrigal - 15 years old

Camilo Madrigal is Mirabel Madrigal's agemate, who is 15 years old. He is the middle child of Pepa and Félix Madrigal. He is gifted with the ability to shapeshift.

He is a natural entertainer, fun-loving, easy-going, and energetic teenager. He is on good terms with many townsfolk, displaying a charming attitude. Camilo enjoys playing pranks on his relatives and using his shapeshifting abilities to put on new personalities.

12. Antonio Madrigal - 5 years old

Antonio Madrigal is the youngest son of Pepa and Félix Madrigal. Antonio is just five years old and is gifted with the power to communicate with animals. He is a young, sweet and innocent boy who loves his family so much.

14. Mariano Guzman - 22 years old

Mariano Guzmán is the son of Señora Guzmán's son. He is alleged to be 22 years old in the film. Marian was Isabela's fiancé before becoming Dolores Madrigal's boyfriend. Mariano talks loudly, takes good care of his mother and makes her proud.

He is also a kind gentleman who is always polite and soft-spoken towards others. He writes his poetry every night before he sleeps. He is also not obsessive and can take no for an answer, especially from the women.

FAQs

How old is everyone in Encanto? All the characters in the movie have different ages. The oldest is 75 years old, and the youngest is five years old. How old is Mirabel in Encanto? She is 15 years old. She is the youngest daughter of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal and has no gift of power like the rest of the family. How old is Antonio in Encanto? Antonio is the youngest child in the whole family, who is five years old. His parents are Pepa and Félix Madrigal. How old is Bruno from Encanto? Bruno is 50 years old. His family neglected him due to his pessimistic predictions. How old is Isabela in Encanto? She is 21 years old. She is the eldest Madrigal grandchild. How old is Abuela in Encanto? Abuela Alma Madrigal is 75 years old. She is the matriarch of the Madrigal family. Her husband Pedro passed away. how old is Luisa in Encanto? Luisa is 19 years old. She is the middle child of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal. How old is Dolores in Encanto? Dolores and Isabela are agements. She is 21 years old. She is Pepa and Félix's only daughter.

Knowing the Encanto characters' ages will help you understand each of the characters deeply and how their personalities are. This is a great movie full of love and support, and as a fan, you can learn more about family unity and bonding.

