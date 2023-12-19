In the festive warmth of Detty December, renowned media personality Toke Makinwa extended her support to single women looking to make the most of the holiday season.

In a recent episode of her podcast, the TV lady shared a list of upscale locations in Lagos where one could meet affluent individuals.

Toke advised those interested in socialising with wealthy men to explore house parties in exclusive areas such as Banana Island and more

It's already a few days until Christmas, and many preparations are going on to enjoy the season.

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa, in the spirit of Detty December, came through for the single ladies planning to have a good time this festive period.

During the recent episode of her podcast Toke Moments, the TV host listed a couple of high-brow locations to meet up with affluent personalities in the commercial capital city of Lagos.

Toke suggested that someone interested in socialising with affluent or wealthy men should consider attending house parties in specific upscale areas of Lagos, like Banana Island, Ikoyi, VI, and Lekki Phase 1.

She noted that house parties are believed to attract individuals with higher socioeconomic status, and attending such events might provide an opportunity to interact with and be in the company of affluent men.

The screen lady, however, added that anything after Lekki phase 1 was going off tangent, as she was not sure of such vicinities.

Toke's video spurs fractions online

zaddywayz:

"Some rich men are ritualist becareful."

b.am.i_9:

"You are misleading a whole generation of young Nigerian women."

preciousag_:

"What kind of slave mentality is this, if you want to meet wealthy men.. how about working and manage the little you earn."

corsetsteelhome:

"We have more rich women nowadays. The goal should not he to get hooked up to a rich man. Be your own rich woman.same money dey circulate."

dike_writes:

"I will teach my daughters that they can also be rich and wealthy. I will teach them that they mustn’t meet a man to live baby girl lifestyle. I will teach them that they can also do the same jobs or investments that made those wealthy men. I will teach them that they can also pull up in a range rover."

tee_dagash:

"Preaching prostitution with PRIDE. How di we get here."

ifymelo_:

"Na gullible girls wey go listen to una i dey pity..Odomodu black was never wrong."

veronicasdaughter:

"Very correct! Pseudo-Oloshonism with a touch of Pride and a sprinkle of strategy. Neo-Prostitution on point."

ms_leemart:

"You’ll keep been passed around like a d0g Until you realize been with a generous man is way better than a wealthy man who won’t spend a dime on you ! Moreover as a woman work for your own money."

chyomsss:

"Meeting a wealthy man is not a guarantee he will give you money ooo. most times you won’t see shishi . A generous kind man is the goal."

ladymarybruno:

"It's one thing to be rich it's another thing to be benevolent. After all this homework, spending and budgeting to meet so called rich men you come jam "aradite rich man" your body go tell you.

"Dear women have some respect for yourself, make your money and have feminine energy you gonna attract high profile men na you go tire. This is giving thirsty thirsty Olosho vibes."

